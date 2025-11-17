Girls prep rankings: Who’s on top entering the 2025-26 season?

Loomis Chaffee celebrates during last season's Elite 8 championship. (Yuqi Qian)

Last season, Loomis Chaffee emphatically stamped its name atop the NEPSAC.

The Pelicans were a deep, talented team that could defend as well as they could score. While they have their sights set on a repeat Elite 8 title, there is a slew of other contenders who will be gunning to knock off Loomis.

Whether it’s usual suspects like Williston Northampton, Nobles and Phillips Andover, or others like Cushing, Deerfield and Dexter Southfield, the competition level will be high throughout prep.

With the high-end talent that many contenders have either returned or added, it would hardly be a shock to see any of these teams make a deep run. Nor would it be surprising to see plenty of turnover throughout the rankings.

This is, as Evan Marinofsky wrote in his boys prep rankings, the hardest time of year to rank teams. There are so many unknowns. Right now, all we have to go off of is rosters on paper and previous performance. These rankings are sure to change quickly.

On Tuesday, we'll dive into the next 15 teams, ranked. For now, let's dive into our first girls prep top 10 of the season.