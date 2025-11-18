Girls prep rankings: Who are the next 15 teams after the top 10?

Sophia Busa led Berkshire in scoring last season. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Beyond the top 10, there are plenty of compelling teams across the girls prep landscape.

You've got Groton, fresh off its first Elite 8 appearances as a program. How could you forget New Hampton? The Huskies are back-to-back-to-back Small School champions, after all.

St. Paul's, meanwhile, figures to be a playoff team once again, and the same goes for Berkshire, Kent and even Thayer, despite some key turnover for the latter. Speaking of turnover, there's BB&N, where the new-look Knights will remain a challenging out, in addition to a slew of teams yet to be mentioned.

Like we said in our top 10 rankings, this is the hardest time of year to rank teams. So much remains unknown.

What we do know is that these next 15 will more than likely be in the mix for playoff spots across the NEPSAC tournaments. There are other teams not mentioned that will be, too.

Let's dive in.