Girls prep rankings: Westminster re-enters top 10 amid big shakeup

Westminster captain Alexandra Whalen (Ridgefield, Conn.) and goalie Julia Matyas. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

We're in the dog days of the girls prep hockey season now.

The excitement and the buzz of the holidays and mid-season tournaments are well behind us now, and the postseason remains at arm's length.

Even in the muck of the schedule, we've seen our share of fireworks lately. The last week saw some big-time matchups, whether it be Deerfield's wins over Choate and New Hampton, Thayer knocking off Tabor, Loomis Chaffee downing Tabor or Williston taking care of Kent.

With all of that, a ton changed in our top 10 from last week, including Westminster's return. Nobles and Williston have clearly set themselves apart as the top two frontrunners right now, while Deerfield and Loomis are starting to cement themselves in the upper tier, too. Outside of the top four, though, is where things get very interesting.

My usual reminder, there's still so much hockey left. The next several weeks will feature some huge games.

Let's dive into this week's rankings: