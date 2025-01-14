Girls prep rankings: Two new teams enter top 10 to begin 2025

Brooke Bartlett (9) celebrates a goal for Rivers. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

It's been a while.

Aside from a handful of teams at the New Year's Prep Puck Drop, most girls prep teams didn't kick off their 2025 slates until last Wednesday, keeping our rankings on hold for another week after the holiday break.

Nevertheless, it's a perfect time to jump back in.

There's plenty to unpack as Williston continues its dominant season, adding another trophy to its collection, while Dexter Southfield made a massive statement in a recent win. Further down the rankings, one team tumbled out of the top five, one team moved into the top five for the first time and two new teams entered the top 10 for the first time this season.

One thing is for sure: we will learn a lot about each of the teams mentioned below over the next month-plus.

Let's dive into the latest girls prep hockey rankings as the stretch run looms.