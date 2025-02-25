Girls prep rankings: The final top 10 ahead of the postseason

Kate Sullivan and Thayer broke the single-season program record for wins with an upset over Nobles. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

We're less than a week from the all-out sprint that is the NEPSAC playoffs.

The final week of the regular season is here, and it's time for teams to make one final push to solidify their seeds.

On Sunday, the brackets will come out, and the tournaments will kick off next Wednesday.

There's still a lot that can change between now and then. The top five teams remain relatively set, and each is safe to make the Elite 8. Nos. 6 through 8 continue to jockey for positioning, and all eyes are on a couple of massive head-to-head matchups this week. You've got Groton going up against Thayer on Wednesday, and Thayer will also face BB&N on Friday. Phillips Andover at Loomis Chaffee could have seeding implications, and Deerfield may have one last gasp against Loomis and Williston Northampton.

Plenty of eyes will be on the current Elite 8 field as well as USHR's projected seeds.

Before any of that, there's a lot to unpack from last week. New Hampton handed Dexter its first loss of the season, and Dexter bounced back with a win over Cushing. Thayer picked up a huge upset win over Nobles, too.

What did it all mean for the rankings? Let's dive in.