Girls

Girls prep rankings: Thayer cracks top 5; Groton re-enters the fold

By

Lydia Kealty
Lydia Kealty is second on the team with 11 goals in 17 games for Thayer. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

We're just 29 days from the start of the tournaments in girls prep hockey.

There's a lot to unpack from the last seven days as we enter the closing stretch of the regular season. 

There were high-end matchups practically everywhere you looked. You had Phillips Andover taking down Cushing on Wednesday, while Loomis Chaffee knocked off BB&N and Thayer edged Rivers. Over the weekend, Cushing took down BB&N, and Loomis took care of Phillips Exeter. Among other matchups, Andover tied BB&N and fell to Deerfield.

After all of it, the top three remained unchanged, while several teams slid up in the rankings, including Thayer, who entered the top five. Further down the top 10, BB&N is on the ropes, and Groton is back in the mix as they surge into the home stretch.

Let's dive in.

