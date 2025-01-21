Bella Freitas is lighting it up on Cushing's top line. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

Everything went about as expected in girls prep hockey last week.

It was the status quo as most of the top teams continued their strong performances, with Williston, Loomis Chaffee, Cushing, Nobles, and Phillips Andover running the table in the past seven days. Notably, BB&N struggled last week, including a key loss to New Hampton.

While no new teams did enough to crack the top 10, there was still some jockeying to keep track of in the rankings. The week ahead also offers several high-stakes matchups that will surely influence next week's rankings.

Let's dive in.