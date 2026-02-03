Recent St. Michael's commit Jen Birolini scored in all three of Tabor's wins last week. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

The stretch run is here.

Less than a month remains in the girls prep hockey regular season. Before we know it, the regular season will be over on Feb. 28, and the brackets will be out on March 1. Elite 8, Large School and Small School champs will be crowned on March 8 after the all-out sprint that is the prep playoffs.

But we've still got a lot of hockey to play before then. Even more pressing, we've got new rankings to unpack, and there were some big moves this week.

The top four remained unchanged as they continue to solidify their footing, but outside of those is where things get interesting. Tabor made a big move after upsetting former No. 3 Dexter Southfield over the weekend. Elsewhere, Phillips Exeter also climbed, and Groton re-entered the mix.

Let’s dive in.