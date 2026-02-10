Girls prep rankings: Rivers is back in the top 10

Nora Swaim scored in both of Rivers' wins last week. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

Less than three weeks remain until the NEPSAC playoff brackets release. There's still a lot that can change between now and then.

It could be a big week for the top of our rankings as some key matchups lie ahead. None will be bigger than Williston hosting Phillips Andover this weekend.

Before we look ahead, though, let's unpack the latest top 10.

Each of the top four teams has a case to be No. 1, and each continued to roll right along this week. Further down, Rivers re-entered the top 10 for the first time since Dec. 23. The Red Wings have vaulted back into the hunt in the JSPR.

Let's dive in.