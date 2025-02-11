Girls prep rankings: Phillips Andover makes a big jump into top 5

Boston College commit Sarah Powers leads Phillips Andover in scoring. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

Less than a month remains in the girls prep hockey season.

Soon enough, the tournaments will begin on March 5, and the champions will be crowned on March 9 at Taft.

The top three to four teams in the region continue to separate themselves at the top of the pack, while the next tier of teams continue to jockey for positioning.

Phillips Andover made a big leap into the top five this week, while Deerfield and Groton remain red-hot. Meanwhile, BB&N stayed put in the top 10 after getting back on track last week.

Let's dive into the latest girls prep rankings.