New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Girls

Girls prep rankings: Phillips Andover makes a big jump into top 5

Avatar photo
By

Sarah Powers
Boston College commit Sarah Powers leads Phillips Andover in scoring. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

Less than a month remains in the girls prep hockey season.

Soon enough, the tournaments will begin on March 5, and the champions will be crowned on March 9 at Taft.

The top three to four teams in the region continue to separate themselves at the top of the pack, while the next tier of teams continue to jockey for positioning.

Phillips Andover made a big leap into the top five this week, while Deerfield and Groton remain red-hot. Meanwhile, BB&N stayed put in the top 10 after getting back on track last week.

Let's dive into the latest girls prep rankings.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Sarah Powers

Girls prep rankings: Phillips Andover makes a big jump into top 5

Less than a month remains in the girls prep hockey season. Soon enough, the tournaments will begin on March 5, and the champions will be…
Read More

Nobles boys head coach Brian Day to retire at end of season

Brian Day, the Nobles boys hockey head coach since 2001, will retire from his spot behind the bench at the end of the season. Despite…
Read More

3 takeaways from No. 9 BU’s Beanpot championship win over No. 1 BC

BOSTON ― The Terriers scooped up all the beans again. A run of four unanswered goals from the second period on and the continued stellar…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter