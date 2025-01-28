New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Girls

Girls prep rankings: Deerfield re-enters top 10 after exciting week

Avatar photo
By

Sophie Frost
Sophie Frost had a big hand in Deerfield's strong week. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

What a week it was in girls prep hockey. 

Williston Northampton and Dexter Southfield battled in one of the games of the year, which went down as a scoreless tie, leaving little doubt to either's top standing. Dexter then staged a miraculous comeback against Thayer in a top-10 clash, coming back from a 3-1 deficit to win 4-3. 

Elsewhere, Rivers dropped out of the rankings after losing to BB&N and Groton. You also had Nobles beating Phillips Exeter in a top-10 matchup. 

Toward the backend of the top 10, Deerfield re-entered after a week that included a key win at New Hampton.

There was a lot of chalk over the past seven days, so there wasn't a ton of movement in the rankings, particularly around the top five. Still, there's a lot to unpack.

Let's dive in.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Amir Cullinane

8 standout defenders, goalies from first round of 2025 Ed Burns Coffee Pot

ARLINGTON, Mass. — The results from the first round of the Ed Burns Coffee Pot Tournament were almost the complete opposite of last year’s tournament.…
Read More

MASCAC: Anna Maria a thorn in Plymouth State’s side; also heir apparent?

It might not have a cheat code, but the numbers sure don’t lie. A powerhouse program at Plymouth State has lost a total of 12…
Read More
Sophie Frost

Girls prep rankings: Deerfield re-enters top 10 after exciting week

What a week it was in girls prep hockey. Williston Northampton and Dexter Southfield battled in one of the games of the year, which went…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter