Girls prep rankings: Deerfield re-enters top 10 after exciting week

Sophie Frost had a big hand in Deerfield's strong week. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

What a week it was in girls prep hockey.

Williston Northampton and Dexter Southfield battled in one of the games of the year, which went down as a scoreless tie, leaving little doubt to either's top standing. Dexter then staged a miraculous comeback against Thayer in a top-10 clash, coming back from a 3-1 deficit to win 4-3.

Elsewhere, Rivers dropped out of the rankings after losing to BB&N and Groton. You also had Nobles beating Phillips Exeter in a top-10 matchup.

Toward the backend of the top 10, Deerfield re-entered after a week that included a key win at New Hampton.

There was a lot of chalk over the past seven days, so there wasn't a ton of movement in the rankings, particularly around the top five. Still, there's a lot to unpack.

Let's dive in.