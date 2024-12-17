Girls prep rankings: Another shakeup ahead of holiday tournaments

With 10 goals in five games, Morgan McGathey has Thayer back in the top 10. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

There was more drama in girls prep hockey this week.

After another strong slate of intriguing matchups and eye-opening results, we've got a lot more turnover to unpack in our rankings.

You had Dexter Southfield marching into Phillips Andover and knocking off the Big Blue, 4-1. Elsewhere, Thayer defeated New Hampton, Cushing fell to Williston Northampton and Deerfield dropped a pair of key matchups.

It all makes for that much more intrigue entering the holiday tournaments as teams look to earn some hardware and enter 2025 on a high note. Winning one of these tournaments can help set the tone for the season. Just ask Nobles, who won the Harrington Invitational last winter en route to an undefeated season and an Elite 8 title. In 2022-23, Williston took home the Elite 8 crown after also taking the Harrington that season.

Before we get to the rankings, click or tap here to access the full schedule for all girls holiday tournaments. That page will have live results throughout the weekend.

Now, let's dive into this week's top 10.