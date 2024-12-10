Girls prep rankings: A shakeup in top 10 after an exciting first week

Girls prep hockey is officially back.
Just a week into the season, we've already seen several high-end matchups, including several top-10 clashes.
Take New Hampton coming out firing in a statement win over Nobles, or the Bulldogs storming right back with a stout effort against Loomis Chaffee. Meanwhile, BB&N and Dexter clashed in a much-anticipated rematch.
We knew going into the season that it would be a deep, wide-open field this season. The first smattering of games only confirmed that projection. It led to plenty of shuffling in our rankings.
Let's dive into our first in-season top 10.