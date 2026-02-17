Girls prep rankings: A new No. 1 headlines big shakeup

Maggie Averill scored in Andover's win over Williston. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

We've entered the home stretch of the New England girls prep hockey season.

Just two weeks remain before the tournaments, as the brackets will be released on March 1.

There's still a lot of hockey left to be played, including some huge matchups this week, but before we get to any of that, there's a lot to unpack from the past week.

You had a No. 1-No. 2 matchup between Williston Northampton and Phillips Andover, leading to a new top team in prep.

Several other big results led to jockeying further down the rankings, including a familiar face re-entering the top 10 for the first time since before the holidays.

Let's dive into the latest girls prep rankings.