New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Girls

Girls prep rankings: A new No. 1 headlines big shakeup

Avatar photo
By

Maggie Averill scored in Andover's win over Williston. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)
Maggie Averill scored in Andover's win over Williston. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

We've entered the home stretch of the New England girls prep hockey season.

Just two weeks remain before the tournaments, as the brackets will be released on March 1.

There's still a lot of hockey left to be played, including some huge matchups this week, but before we get to any of that, there's a lot to unpack from the past week.

You had a No. 1-No. 2 matchup between Williston Northampton and Phillips Andover, leading to a new top team in prep.

Several other big results led to jockeying further down the rankings, including a familiar face re-entering the top 10 for the first time since before the holidays.

Let's dive into the latest girls prep rankings.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Top boys prep performers from Feb. 11-17

The clock is ticking down on the New England boys prep regular season. It was a big week across the landscape. There were some high point totals,…
Read More

What would a New England boys prep Olympics look like?

The Olympics are the talk of the world right now. The NHL has paused its season for players to compete as all eyes shift to…
Read More

Conn. girls rankings: The final top 5 before the playoffs

As the Connecticut girls’ hockey season rapidly approaches the postseason, here’s a text I got this week from Hall/Conard coach Jared Cohane: “Throw out the…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter