Tim LeRoy takes the Groton School girls team reins after serving as a boys team assistant for seven years. (Jon Chase)

Sometimes in hockey, it’s not the most talented team that wins.

Tim LeRoy witnessed that from the Groton School bench this year. An assistant coach to Bill Riley on the boys hockey team, he saw a Zebras team with zero Division 1-committed players win 20 games and reach the semifinals of the Piatelli/Simmons (small school) tournament.

“We had guys that came together, played well and had a great chemistry,” said LeRoy.