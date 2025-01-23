New England Hockey Journal

Girls

Girls prep midseason report: Surprises, questions and more before stretch run

Violet Carroll
Holy Cross commit Violet Carroll leads Williston with 22 points in 12 games. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

It’s the busiest stretch of the girls prep hockey season, and the postseason is on the horizon.

There has been no shortage of parity this season in NEPSAC. Once again, the holiday tournaments proved that anyone can beat anyone.

Cushing took down Groton for the Watkins Invitational crown, Groton beat New Hampton, Williston Northampton beat Nobles at the Harrington Invitational and Loomis Chaffee took the Patsy K. Odden Invitational over Phillips Andover.

It’s all shaping up for an exciting finish to January and February.

Here’s a look at what we’ve learned so far this season, and what we’ll be looking for before champions are crowned on March 9.

