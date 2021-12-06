Girls prep: Key players to watch for as the new season commences

Mia Langlois (Windham, N.H.) is one of three 20-goal scorers returning from Cushing's 2019-20 title team. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

In March 2020, Valerie Bono's Cushing Academy team reached a happy ending to the last full season of prep hockey in New England.

The Penguins capped the regular season with five wins in six games and then beat the top three seeds to win the first-ever NEPSAC Small title on the girls side. Everyone knows what happened next.

Finally, more than 19 months later, Cushing and its regional rivals are set for a "normal" season.

This article appears in the November/December print edition of the New England Hockey Journal.