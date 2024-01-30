New England Hockey Journal

Girls

Girls prep rankings: Here’s the top 10 entering the final month

Avatar photo
By

Kimee Duplessis
Kimee Duplessis and Phillips Andover moved up in our latest top 10. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

We're about to hit the final month of the season in girls prep hockey. 

Nobles and Williston have clearly identified themselves as the top two teams to this point, and they continue to roll right along. The rest of the top five — Loomis Chaffee, Andover and Deerfield — seem to be separating themselves as well. 

As has been the case all season, the next tier below the top five or so teams remains in flux. Kent had a huge bounce-back week, which included a win over Choate. Meanwhile, Westminster has dropped three in a row. 

Outside the top 10, Tabor, Thayer and New Hampton very much remain factors as well. 

Here's what the top 10 looks like entering the stretch run. 

