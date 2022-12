Andover emerged as the No. 2 team in the latest power rankings. (David Fricke/Phillips Andover)

The holiday tournaments saw some top schools grab championships and shake up the top ten as prep hockey hits the holiday break.

Williston Northampton captured the 41st annual Harrington Tournament, Andover won the 39th annual Patsy K. Odden Invitational Tournament, Dexter Southfield won its own Holiday Tournament and Cushing won its E.G. Watkins Girls Invitational.

The common theme: lots of great hockey.

Here are the current rankings.