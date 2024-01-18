Girls prep hockey midseason report: Surprises, questions and more

Violet Carroll has been fantastic on defense for Williston. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

We’re coming up on the busiest stretch of the girls prep hockey season — the postseason.

So far this season, the parity in the NEPSAC has been off the charts. Anyone can beat anyone, and that was none truer at the holiday tournaments.

At the Harrington, St. Paul’s handed Williston its first loss since December 2021, while Loomis Chaffee caught fire at the Odden to topple Andover.

Here’s a look at what we’ve learned so far this season, and what we’ll be looking for before a champion is crowned on March 3.