New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Girls

Girls prep hockey: 6 early storylines to watch in 2024-25

Avatar photo
By

Catherine McCool
Catherine McCool was a major factor in Nobles' championship run as an eighth-grader last season. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

The 2023-24 New England girls prep hockey season was filled with intriguing storylines and exciting players to watch.

Nobles and Williston, the NEPSAC’s top two teams throughout the season, met in the Elite 8 final. The Bulldogs edged the Wildcats for the championship, denying the latter’s bid for three straight titles.

BB&N caught fire late in the regular season and rode the momentum to a Large School title over Dexter Southfield. In the Small School tournament, New Hampton took down Groton for the second straight season.

We’ve still got some runway left in the summer as fall hockey is still several weeks away, but here are six storylines to watch as puck drop nears in a few short months.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Catherine McCool

Girls prep hockey: 6 early storylines to watch in 2024-25

The 2023-24 New England girls prep hockey season was filled with intriguing storylines and exciting players to watch. Nobles and Williston, the NEPSAC’s top two…
Read More
Bella Zapata

What’s NEPSAC doing right? What should change? Girls prep hockey coaches survey, part 2

The offseason is the perfect time to take stock of what's going on in the girls prep hockey landscape. As a new school year and…
Read More

Boys prep hockey: 8 early storylines to watch in 2024-25

The book has long been closed on the 2023-24 boys prep hockey season. Kimball Union was the best team all winter, winning the Elite 8…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter