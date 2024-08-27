Girls prep hockey: 6 early storylines to watch in 2024-25

Catherine McCool was a major factor in Nobles' championship run as an eighth-grader last season. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

The 2023-24 New England girls prep hockey season was filled with intriguing storylines and exciting players to watch.

Nobles and Williston, the NEPSAC’s top two teams throughout the season, met in the Elite 8 final. The Bulldogs edged the Wildcats for the championship, denying the latter’s bid for three straight titles.

BB&N caught fire late in the regular season and rode the momentum to a Large School title over Dexter Southfield. In the Small School tournament, New Hampton took down Groton for the second straight season.

We’ve still got some runway left in the summer as fall hockey is still several weeks away, but here are six storylines to watch as puck drop nears in a few short months.