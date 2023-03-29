New England Hockey Journal

Prep Schools

Girls prep: Ainsley Moulton, Sammy Taber earn MVPs, plus All-NEPSAC team selections

Sammy Taber was a star for Cushing this season. (Cushing Athletics)

It was quite a season in girls NEPSAC hockey. To cap it off, the conference announced two MVPs and its All-NEPSAC teams, as well as a slew of honorable mentions.

The Large School MVP was given to goalie Ainsley Moulton (Somerville, Mass.) from Dexter Southfield. Cushing forward Sammy Taber (Tewksbury, Mass.) captured the Small School MVP.

Moulton led Dexter to the No. 6 seed in the Chuck Vernon Elite 8 Tournament after her team went 17-4-3. Taber was vital to Cushing scoring the No. 2 seed in the Dorothy Howard Small School Tournament. The Penguins went 16-12-3 before falling to New Hampton in the semifinals.

Moulton is committed to Merrimack, while Taber's commitment lies with Boston College.

Here's the list of both Large and Small School teams.

