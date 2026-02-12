Girls prep: 26 candidates for Player of the Year

Caroline Averill has been on a tear at Phillips Andover this season. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

The Player of the Year race is always a fun storyline to track throughout the girls prep season.

Which players are lighting the scoresheet on fire? Who's helping propel their team into contention? Who's breaking out? There's never a shortage of exciting seasons to watch as the stats pile up.

Last year, Loomis Chaffee star Lindsay Stepnowski (South Glastonbury, Conn.) won Player of the Year. The Harvard commit posted 44 points, including a monster playoff run, as the Pelicans won the Elite 8. It was the first year the NEPSAC has named an overall Player of the Year, previously splitting it between the Large and Small Schools.

The year before, Nobles defender Sophia Levering (Westwood, Mass.) was the Large School Player of the Year, and Williston Northampton forward Monique Lyons (Bedford, Mass.) and Groton goalie Veronika Hadamovsky (Groton, Mass.) were co-Players of the Year for the Small Schools. Levering had 38 points as Nobles won the Elite 8 over Williston. Lyons led prep with 59 points, and Hadamovsky posted a .953 save percentage.

So, what about this season?

It's impossibly to pick the winner now. There's still a lot of runway between now and the end of the year. Candidates usually rise to the occasion down the stretch and in the postseason.

There are plenty of players with cases to be made, plus many others who may play their way into the hunt before the season ends.

Here are 26 to keep an eye on, listed alphabetically.