New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
MIAA

Girls MIAA tournament forecast: Who are the favorites, contenders and sleepers?

Avatar photo
By

Addy Garrity
Addy Garrity and Hingham are in the driver's seat in Division 1. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

Anything can happen in the MIAA tournaments.

That wasn't necessarily the case last season as the No. 1 seeds both won, with St. Mary's taking it home in Division 1 and Duxbury repeating in Division 2.

Nevertheless, there was plenty of drama along the way. SMH needed three overtimes in a marathon thriller against Notre Dame (Hingham). They also came close to upsets against seventh-seeded Shrewsbury and 11th-seeded Archbishop Williams. In D1 alone, four of the top 10 seeds didn't make it to the quarterfinals. 

Duxbury's run in D2 almost ended in the quarterfinals in a one-goal win over Milton, then the No. 9 seed. You also had a No. 11 seed in Marshfield knocking off No. 3 Burlington in the D2 quarterfinals, and No. 27 Leominster taking down No. 6 Longmeadow in the first round. 

So, what about this season? There's been plenty of parity around the region once again, and it's a perfect time to take stock of where things stand, especially with the end of the regular season in just about two weeks. Before we know it, the brackets will be released on Feb. 22 and the tournaments will begin on Feb. 24. 

In this story, we’ll look at the favorites in D1 and D2, the teams who will contend near the top and some sleeper teams who could make a whole bunch of noise further down the depth chart.

Let's dive in.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Boys MIAA tournament forecast: Who are the favorites, contenders and sleepers?

On Feb. 23, 2024, I published a story titled, "6 boys MIAA teams who could upset top seeds in D1 tournament." The sixth team on…
Read More
Addy Garrity

Girls MIAA tournament forecast: Who are the favorites, contenders and sleepers?

Anything can happen in the MIAA tournaments. That wasn't necessarily the case last season as the No. 2 St. Mary's won in Division 1, while…
Read More
Marshfield hockey with the Ed Burns Coffee Pot

2025 Ed Burns Coffee Pot Tournament: Full schedule, results

One of the best high school hockey showcases around the MIAA begins in just a few days. The Ed Burns Coffee Pot Tournament, which annually…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter