Nevin Mustone was key to Malden Catholic taking over the No. 2 spot. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

There's just one week to go in the girls high school hockey season.

Next Sunday, the brackets will come out, and it will be a mad dash to the Division 1 and 2 crowns.

There's a lot to unpack since our last top 10. There were several high-end matchups, be it Hingham tying Duxbury, Malden Catholic knocking off Peabody/Lynnfield/North Reading and more.

The next week will feature several critical games, too, especially at the Hingham Hockey Showcase. The showcase will feature several of the top teams in the state in a high-end tune-up before the postseason. Hingham, Malden Catholic, Notre Dame (Hingham), Duxbury, Westwood, Archbishop Williams, Arlington, St. Mary's, Braintree, Needham, Andover and Lincoln-Sudbury will all compete at Pilgrim Arena on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.

One of the biggest matchups will be Monday's tilt between undefeated Hingham and undefeated Westwood, the top seeds in Division 1 and 2, respectively. There will also be an exciting rematch between Duxbury and MC on Tuesday.

Before any of that, though, let's dive into this week's rankings.