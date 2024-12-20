Girls MIAA rankings: Two teams surge into top five after opening week

It didn't take long for Holy Cross commit Caroline Doherty to fill the net for Hingham. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

Just over a week into the high school hockey season in Massachusetts, there's already plenty to take stock of.

Some teams are still just getting started, while others already have a handful of games under their belts.

Among the notable matchups, you had Falmouth's comeback win over Nauset/Monomoy, while Peabody/Lynnfield/North Reading opened with a convincing win over the former. Elsewhere, St. Mary's fell to Bishop Feehan but responded in a heavyweight tilt with Archbishop Williams.

It all led to quite a bit of movement in the rankings.

Let's dive into our first in-season girls MIAA hockey top 10.