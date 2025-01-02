New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
MIAA

Girls MIAA rankings: Tenney Cup drama leads to top five shakeup

Avatar photo
By

Shea Richardson
Shea Richardson scored in Hingham's Tenney Cup win over Notre Dame (Hingham). (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

New year, new rankings.

With the holidays in the rearview, we're about to hit the heart of the high school hockey schedule, so it's time to take stock of where things are at in girls MIAA hockey.

The Tenney Cup saw some of the top teams compete for some mid-season hardware, and Wednesday's finale certainly didn't disappoint. You had Hingham taking down crosstown rival Notre Dame (Hingham) in a dramatic championship, while Malden Catholic also had some late heroics against Duxbury in the consolation.

There were plenty of high-stakes matchups earlier in the tournament, too. Hingham knocked off MC and Archbishop Williams, while NDA took down Duxbury. Bishop Feehan also picked up wins over Sandwich and Milton.

It all led to plenty of movement in the latest top 10, including a new No. 1 team.

Let's dive in.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Shea Richardson

Girls MIAA rankings: Tenney Cup drama leads to top five shakeup

New year, new rankings. With the holidays in the rearview, we're about to hit the heart of the high school hockey schedule, so it's time…
Read More
Hingham

9 standout forwards from the final day of 4th Tenney Cup

KINGSTON, Mass. — Some of the state's best girls high school hockey teams rang in the new year with the conclusion of the fourth annual…
Read More

14 defensemen, goalie prospects who should get calls from Division 1 colleges on Jan. 1

We've looked at the forwards. Now it's time to shift focus to defensemen and goalies. Beginning Jan. 1, Division 1 college hockey programs can contact…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter