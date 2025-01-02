Girls MIAA rankings: Tenney Cup drama leads to top five shakeup

Shea Richardson scored in Hingham's Tenney Cup win over Notre Dame (Hingham). (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

New year, new rankings.

With the holidays in the rearview, we're about to hit the heart of the high school hockey schedule, so it's time to take stock of where things are at in girls MIAA hockey.

The Tenney Cup saw some of the top teams compete for some mid-season hardware, and Wednesday's finale certainly didn't disappoint. You had Hingham taking down crosstown rival Notre Dame (Hingham) in a dramatic championship, while Malden Catholic also had some late heroics against Duxbury in the consolation.

There were plenty of high-stakes matchups earlier in the tournament, too. Hingham knocked off MC and Archbishop Williams, while NDA took down Duxbury. Bishop Feehan also picked up wins over Sandwich and Milton.

It all led to plenty of movement in the latest top 10, including a new No. 1 team.

Let's dive in.