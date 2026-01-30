Girls MIAA rankings: Milton takes over No. 1; Algonquin enters

Despite a potent offense, sophomore goalie Caera Hart is a big reason why Milton is a D2 favorite. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

Less than a month remains in the high school girls hockey season in Massachusetts.

Before we know it, the brackets will be out on Feb. 21 and the tournaments will be right behind. It'll be an all-out sprint until champions are crowned at TD Garden on March 15.

Needless to say, the games will only continue to mean more.

There's plenty to unpack since our previous top 10. Several premier powers in the state continued their January surges, while others worked through the dog days of the season.

You've got Milton, which hasn't lost since Dec. 31, taking over the top spot. Meanwhile, Algonquin snuck into this week's rankings as the Titans continue to silence doubters.

What about the rest of the top 10? Let's dive in.