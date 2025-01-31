Girls MIAA rankings: How does the top 10 shape up with under a month to go?

Lyla Chapman was clutch for Methuen/Tewksbury in a critical win over HPNA. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

In just 23 days, the brackets will be announced for the girls MIAA playoffs.

So far this season, the rankings have shaken out into three distinct tiers for me. That remains the case with under a month to go.

As we know, Hingham is the clear No. 1 in the state, while very little separates the next three teams. The same goes for No. 5 through No. 10. The margins of error are thin, and every game matters as all eyes look toward the all-important MIAA power rankings.

The last week featured more history being made in Hingham, while Duxbury saw a nice jump after strong showings. Elsewhere, Peabody/Lynnfield/North Reading slid after dropping a much-anticipated rematch.

How's everything going to shake out in the final three-ish weeks? Your guess is as good as mine.

Let's dive in.