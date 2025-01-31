New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
MIAA

Girls MIAA rankings: How does the top 10 shape up with under a month to go?

Avatar photo
By

Lyla Chapman
Lyla Chapman was clutch for Methuen/Tewksbury in a critical win over HPNA. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

In just 23 days, the brackets will be announced for the girls MIAA playoffs. 

So far this season, the rankings have shaken out into three distinct tiers for me. That remains the case with under a month to go.

As we know, Hingham is the clear No. 1 in the state, while very little separates the next three teams. The same goes for No. 5 through No. 10. The margins of error are thin, and every game matters as all eyes look toward the all-important MIAA power rankings. 

The last week featured more history being made in Hingham, while Duxbury saw a nice jump after strong showings. Elsewhere, Peabody/Lynnfield/North Reading slid after dropping a much-anticipated rematch. 

How's everything going to shake out in the final three-ish weeks? Your guess is as good as mine.

Let's dive in.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

2025 NHL Draft: Top 10 prospects from New England at midseason

In 2023, Will Smith (Lexington, Mass.) and Ryan Leonard (Amherst, Mass.) were off the board fewer than 10 picks into the first round. Cole Eiserman…
Read More
Lyla Chapman

Girls MIAA rankings: How does the top 10 shape up with under a month to go?

In just 23 days, the brackets will be announced for the girls MIAA playoffs. So far this season, the rankings have shaken out into three…
Read More

Boys MIAA rankings: Are the top 10 teams set less than a month from the tournament?

No way, right? It can't be. MIAA Division 1 boys hockey state tournament brackets are less than a month away from being announced. There is…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter