New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
MIAA

Girls MIAA rankings: Hingham’s dominance solidifies No. 1 standing

Avatar photo
By

Caroline Doherty
Caroline Doherty and HIngham's dominant season continued with a win over Notre Dame (Hingham). (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

We've past the midway point of the girls high school hockey season in Massachusetts.

So far, there's little doubt who the top team in the state is. At 12-0-0, Hingham continues to roll. After a big takedown of Notre Dame (Hingham) this week for the Hingham Cup, the Harborwomen show no signs of loosening their grip on the top spot.

But what about the rest of the top 10?

Archbishop Williams continues to improve, while Duxbury has won three straight. Elsewhere, Westwood entered the rankings for the first time this season as they're still undefeated.

The next week will also feature some key matchups that will undoubtedly impact the next top 10.

There's lots to unpack, so let's dive in. 

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Caroline Doherty

Girls MIAA rankings: Hingham’s dominance solidifies No. 1 standing

We're past the midway point of the girls high school hockey season in Massachusetts. So far, there's little doubt who the top team in the…
Read More

Boys MIAA midseason report: Surprises, questions and more before stretch run

The best word to describe the Division 1 boys MIAA season so far is parity. Through a month and a half, the rankings have changed…
Read More
Jocelyn Gray

Girls MIAA midseason report: Biggest surprises, questions and more so far

We’re in the thick of the girls high school hockey season in Massachusetts, and the postseason looms large, just several weeks away. If the first…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter