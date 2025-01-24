Caroline Doherty and HIngham's dominant season continued with a win over Notre Dame (Hingham). (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

We've past the midway point of the girls high school hockey season in Massachusetts.

So far, there's little doubt who the top team in the state is. At 12-0-0, Hingham continues to roll. After a big takedown of Notre Dame (Hingham) this week for the Hingham Cup, the Harborwomen show no signs of loosening their grip on the top spot.

But what about the rest of the top 10?

Archbishop Williams continues to improve, while Duxbury has won three straight. Elsewhere, Westwood entered the rankings for the first time this season as they're still undefeated.

The next week will also feature some key matchups that will undoubtedly impact the next top 10.

There's lots to unpack, so let's dive in.