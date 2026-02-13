New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
MIAA

Girls MIAA rankings: Bishop Feehan, King Philip enter final top 10

Avatar photo
By

Annie Lough and Bishop Feehan are back in the rankings ahead of the tournament. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)
Annie Lough and Bishop Feehan are back in the rankings ahead of the tournament. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

The home stretch is here.

Less than a week remains in the MIIAA regular season. Teams have one final push ahead of them as they jockey for playoff position.

In just eight days, the brackets will be out. A few short weeks later, champions will be crowned at TD Garden on March 15.

There's a lot to get to in our final regular-season top 10.

The top five got a makeover as a familiar face took over the top spot. Elsewhere, Bishop Feehan and King Philip cracked the rankings amid a shakeup tiward the back of the top 10.

Let's dive in.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Annie Lough and Bishop Feehan are back in the rankings ahead of the tournament. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

Girls MIAA rankings: Bishop Feehan, King Philip enter final top 10

The home stretch is here. Less than a week remains in the MIIAA regular season. Teams have one final push ahead of them as they…
Read More

Boisvert, Boumedienne, Charbonneau: Meet the next crop of Mount St. Charles stars

The numbers speak for themselves. The three-headed snake of the Mount St. Charles’ 15O team — Thomas Boisvert, Zaac Charbonneau and Wilson Boumedienne — are…
Read More

Boys MIAA rankings: A massive shake-up in penultimate top 10

The boys MIAA hockey tournament brackets come out in nine days. It will come quickly. But there is quite a bit to get to before…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter