Girls MIAA rankings: Bishop Feehan, King Philip enter final top 10

Annie Lough and Bishop Feehan are back in the rankings ahead of the tournament. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

The home stretch is here.

Less than a week remains in the MIIAA regular season. Teams have one final push ahead of them as they jockey for playoff position.

In just eight days, the brackets will be out. A few short weeks later, champions will be crowned at TD Garden on March 15.

There's a lot to get to in our final regular-season top 10.

The top five got a makeover as a familiar face took over the top spot. Elsewhere, Bishop Feehan and King Philip cracked the rankings amid a shakeup tiward the back of the top 10.

Let's dive in.