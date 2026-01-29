Notre Dame (Hingham) goalie Erin Kral is the bedrock of one of the state's stingiest defenses. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

The midpoint of the Massachusetts girls high school hockey season is upon us.

There already have been plenty of fireworks this season, be it ranked matchups, upsets, a thrilling Tenney Cup and more.

If we’ve learned one thing, it’s that anybody can beat anybody in what is shaping up to be a deep landscape across the MIAA.

Plenty of the usual suspects are in the mix, while there are other teams on the rise to track.

Here’s a look at what we’ve learned, and what we’ll be looking for in the stretch run before champions are crowned on March 15.

All stats and records are as of Jan. 28.