Girls MIAA midseason report: Biggest surprises, questions and more so far

Freshman Jocelyn Gray has been a key piece for Notre Dame (Hingham) this season. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

We’re in the thick of the girls high school hockey season in Massachusetts, and the postseason looms large, just several weeks away.

If the first chunk of the season has been any indication, the stretch run should be wildly entertaining.

So far this season, Hingham has taken the state by storm. Notre Dame (Hingham) is right there among the top contenders, as usual, while Malden Catholic has had a big start, too. Duxbury is still the team to beat in Division 2 as it eyes a three-peat.

Behind those teams in both divisions, it’s a jammed field of teams jockeying to rise above the rest.

Here’s what we’ve learned so far and what we’ll be looking for before champions are crowned on March 16.