Girls Large Schools: A team-by-team breakdown for 2025-26

Katelyn Tortorella will be a critical piece to Choate's blue line. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Girls prep hockey is stacked with talented individuals and teams entering this season.

Many of the Large School teams have strong cases for the NEPSAC postseason.

Defending Elite 8 champ Loomis Chaffee headlines our preseason rankings, followed by Phillips Andover. Nobles is in our top five as well, while Dexter Southfield, Deerfield, Tabor and Phillips Exeter are also inside the top 10 entering the season.

St. Paul's, Berkshire, Thayer, Kent, BB&N, St. George's, Milton Academy and Choate are also ranked in our next 15.

Loomis and Andover met in the Elite 8 final last season, and Dexter and BB&N reached the Elite 8, too. Deerfield won the Large School tournament over Tabor, while Thayer, Berkshire, SPS, Kent, Exeter and Milton reached the postseason as well.

Each of the above teams should very much be a factor this season, while others below are sure to challenge.

Here’s our breakdown of every Large School team.