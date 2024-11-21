Girls Large Schools: A team-by-team breakdown for 2024-25

Bella Zapata will look to build off a strong freshman season for Westminster. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

Girls prep hockey is stacked with talented individuals and teams entering this season.

Many of these teams have strong cases for the NEPSAC postseason. Defending Elite 8 champ Nobles headlines our preseason rankings, followed by Phillips Andover. Loomis Chaffee is on our top five as well. BB&N, Dexter Southfield and Deerfield are also ranked entering the season.

Andover, Loomis and Deerfield also reached the Elite 8 last season, along with St. Paul's and Kent. Meanwhile, BB&N, Dexter, Choate, Thayer, Phillips Exeter and Westminster are each coming off trips to the Patsy Odden Large School tournament.

There was plenty of parity in the Large School tournament field last season, too, as a No. 3 and 4 seed met in the championship with No. 4 BB&N taking home the crown over Dexter.

Each of the above teams should very much be a factor this season, while others below are sure to challenge.

Here's our breakdown of every Large School team.