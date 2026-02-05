New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Girls

Girls Elite 8 forecast: Where does the bracket stand entering the final month?

Avatar photo
By

Brooke Schlutter
Brooke Schlutter and Williston Northampton are projected to maintain the No. 1 seed in the Elite 8. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

Are you ready?

The busiest time of the year is nearly upon us. Yep, just a few short weeks remain until the all-out sprint of the NEPSAC playoffs is here.

You know what that means. It's time to break down where things stand in the Elite 8 race before the stretch run.

When we did this last year, Thayer was the projected seventh seed in the Elite 8, and Groton was 10th in the JSPR. By regular season's end, Groton was in the top tournament, and Thayer was the No. 1 seed in the Large School field. Phillips Andover was the projected seventh seed. They got in at No. 5 and made a run to the championship game.

Needless to say, plenty can happen between now and the playoffs.

Let’s take stock of the top 16 teams in the projected final JSPR on the morning of Thursday, Feb. 5.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Boys MIAA rankings: The Division 2 teams transform the top 10

This is the first year I've included Division 2 teams in my boys MIAA hockey rankings. It's partially due to wanting to give Division 2…
Read More
Brooke Schlutter

Girls Elite 8 forecast: Where does the bracket stand entering the final month?

Are you ready? The busiest time of the year is nearly upon us. Yep, just a few short weeks remain until the all-out sprint of…
Read More
Maddie Lahah

Top girls prep performers from Jan. 28-Feb. 3

We're into the final month of the girls prep hockey regular season. In just a few weeks, we'll be breaking down the NEPSAC playoff fields…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter