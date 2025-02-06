Girls Elite 8 forecast: How does the bracket look for the final month?

Evelyn Doyle and Dexter Southfield are poised for a high seed in the Elite 8. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

There's less than a month to go in the girls prep hockey regular season as the playoffs begin in just 27 days.

As such, all eyes turn toward the race for the Elite 8.

We’ve kept track of some of the top teams all throughout the season with our weekly rankings. But it’s time to take stock of each team’s position as the postseason nears.

Which teams are locks to make it? Who are the strongest contenders? What will teams on the bubble need to do to make the Elite 8? Who needs to be perfect the rest of the way?

Last year's defending champion, Nobles, is firmly in the mix once again, even if they haven't replicated last season's undefeated pace. Meanwhile, undefeated Williston Northampton, who has been to three straight Elite 8 finals, winning the first two, has been the team to beat once again this season.

The Elite 8 is determined using the JSPR algorithm, which is different from the RPI, an important note. Think of the JSPR as the PairWise in college hockey.

Let's take stock of the top 16 teams in the projected final JSPR as of Thursday, Feb. 6.