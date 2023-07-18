New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
College

Gavin Cornforth commits to BC and more college recruiting news

Avatar photo
By

Gavin Cornforth recently announced his commitment to Boston College. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

As Aug. 1 approaches, the local college hockey recruiting news will heat up in a big way as rising high school juniors are allowed to commit to Division 1 colleges.

Those players began getting calls from colleges on Jan. 1, according to NCAA rules.

Before that kicks off, however, there has been tons of recruiting news from the summer as local players from the '03-'06 birth years made decisions on their college hockey destinations once the 2022-23 season concluded.

Some of these were more recent, while others go back to March. Let's dive in.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Gavin Cornforth commits to BC and more college recruiting news

As Aug. 1 approaches, the local college hockey recruiting news will heat up in a big way as rising high school juniors are allowed to…
Read More

Inside Caroline Harvey’s outstanding freshman season at Wisconsin

University of Wisconsin women’s associate head coach Dan Koch helped recruit freshman defender Caroline Harvey, first seeing her play at a summer tournament when she…
Read More

Handing out our 2023 New England college hockey awards

The 2022-23 college hockey season was a cool one for New England. The Division 1 men's national champion was Quinnipiac, marking the first time the…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Summer flash sale ... save 30% on an annual subscription through July 20!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Summer flash sale

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Save 30% on an annual subscription to New England Hockey Journal

00
Months
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds