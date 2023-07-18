Gavin Cornforth recently announced his commitment to Boston College. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

As Aug. 1 approaches, the local college hockey recruiting news will heat up in a big way as rising high school juniors are allowed to commit to Division 1 colleges.

Those players began getting calls from colleges on Jan. 1, according to NCAA rules.

Before that kicks off, however, there has been tons of recruiting news from the summer as local players from the '03-'06 birth years made decisions on their college hockey destinations once the 2022-23 season concluded.

Some of these were more recent, while others go back to March. Let's dive in.