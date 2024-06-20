Full-season? Split-season? Girls prep hockey tries to find a middle ground

Kimee Duplessis (Framingham, Mass.) scored six points as a freshman defender at Phillips Andover. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

The prep hockey landscape is continually evolving, be it in the boys or girls space around New England or other areas of the country.

One change coming on the boys side is Dexter Southfield’s move toward a full-season model with play from September through March, beginning in 2025. Dexter’s varsity program will compete as a separate team with a different name and a different coach in the fall, staying within NEPSAC rules.

It’s something that programs like Cushing and Kimball Union have done in recent years, too.

Is that trend something that girls hockey will embrace?

Not necessarily.