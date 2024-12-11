New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Girls

Full schedules, results for 2024 girls prep hockey holiday tournaments

Avatar photo
By

Nobles
Nobles won the 2023 Harrington Invitational over St. Paul's. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

The holiday season is here, and naturally, the prep hockey focus begins to shift toward the holiday tournaments.

On Thursday, Dec. 19, the 41st annual Patsy K. Odden Invitational begins at Taft, as well as the Edward G. Watkins Invitational at Cushing. The Odden tournament concludes on Friday, while the Watkins runs through Saturday.

On Friday, Dec. 20, the 43rd annual Harrington tournament, played at Nobles and Milton, kicks off. The Dexter Southfield tournament starts up that day, too. Both last through Sunday, Dec. 22.

Other tournaments getting underway on Dec. 20 include the ninth annual Portsmouth Abbey tournament, the Howard tournament at St. George’s, the Governor’s Holiday Jamboree and the Newton Country Day tournament.

Advertisement

Here are the full schedules for each of these tournaments.

Patsy K. Odden Invitational Tournament

All games played at Taft

Group A: Choate, Kent, Loomis Chaffee, Taft
Group B: Hotchkiss, Lawrenceville, Phillips Andover, Tabor

Thursday, Dec. 19

  • Taft vs. Choate, 9 a.m., Odden Arena
  • Loomis Chaffee vs. Kent, 9:30 a.m., Mays Rink
  • Lawrenceville vs. Hotchkiss, 10:45 a.m., Odden Arena
  • Phillips Andover vs. Tabor, 11:15 a.m., Mays Rink
  • Taft vs. Loomis Chaffee, 2:45 p.m., Odden Arena
  • Kent vs. Choate, 3:15 p.m., Mays Rink
  • Hotchkiss vs. Phillips Andover, 4:30 p.m., Odden Arena
  • Lawrenceville vs. Tabor, 5 p.m., Mays Rink

Friday, Dec. 20

  • Taft vs. Kent, 9 a.m., Odden Arena
  • Choate vs. Loomis Chaffee, 9:30 a.m., Mays Rink
  • Tabor vs. Hotchkiss, 10:45 a.m., Odden Arena
  • Phillips Andover vs. Lawrenceville, 11:15 a.m., Mays Rink
  • Consolation: No. 2 Group A vs. No. 2 Group B, 2:30 p.m., Mays Rink
  • Championship: No. 1 Group A vs. No. 1 Group B, 2:30 p.m., Odden Arena

RANKINGS: A big shakeup in the top 10 after opening week

Edward G. Watkins Invitational Tournament

All games played at Cushing

Fisher Division: Cushing, Proctor, Millbrook, Worcester Academy
Iorio Division: Berkshire, Deerfield, New Hampton, Groton

Thursday, Dec. 19

  • Cushing vs. Proctor, 2:30 p.m.
  • Berkshire vs. Deerfield, 4:20 p.m.
  • Groton vs. New Hampton, 6:10 p.m.
  • Worcester Academy vs. Millbrook, 8 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 20

  • New Hampton vs. Berkshire, 8 a.m.
  • Cushing vs. Worcester Academy, 9:50 a.m.
  • Millbrook vs. Proctor, 11:40 a.m.
  • Berkshire vs. Groton, 1:30 p.m.
  • Deerfield vs. New Hampton, 3:20 p.m.
  • Cushing vs. Millbrook, 5:10 p.m.
  • Proctor vs. Worcester Academy, 7 p.m.
  • Groton vs. Deerfield, 8:50 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 21

  • No. 4 Fisher vs. No. 4 Iorio, 8 a.m.
  • No. 3 Fisher vs. No. 3 Iorio, 10 a.m.
  • Consolation: No. 2 Fisher vs. No. 2 Iorio, 12 p.m.
  • Championship: No. 1 Fisher vs. No. 1 Iorio, 2 p.m.

Governor’s Academy Holiday Jamboree

All games played at Governor’s

Friday, Dec. 20

  • Governor’s vs. Canterbury, 4 p.m.
  • Holderness vs. Kents Hill, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 21

  • Holderness vs. Canterbury, 9 a.m.
  • Governor’s vs. Kents Hill, 11 a.m.
  • Kents Hill vs. Canterbury, 3 p.m.
  • Holderness vs. Governor’s, 5 p.m.

GIRLS PREP PREVIEWS: Groton | Loomis Chaffee | Dexter Southfield | BB&N | Cushing Nobles | Williston Northampton Phillips Andover New Hampton | Deerfield

Howard Tournament

All games at St. George’s

Friday, Dec. 20

  • St. George’s vs. Austin Prep, 1 p.m.
  • Brewster Academy vs. Greenwich Academy, 1:15 p.m.
  • Greenwich Academy vs. St. George’s, 5:45 p.m.
  • Austin Prep vs. Brewster Academy, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 21

  • St. George’s vs. Brewster Academy, 8:30 a.m.
  • Austin Prep vs. Greenwich Academy, 8:45 a.m.

Portsmouth Abbey Holiday Tournament

All games at Portsmouth Abbey

Friday, Dec. 20

  • Portsmouth Abbey vs. Frederick Gunn, 2:30 p.m.
  • Tilton vs. Pomfret, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 21

  • Frederick Gunn vs. Pomfret, 9 a.m.
  • Portsmouth Abbey vs. Tilton, 11:15 a.m.
  • Tilton vs. Frederick Gunn, 3:15 p.m.
  • Pomfret vs. Portsmouth Abbey, 5:30 p.m.

TEAM-BY-TEAM BREAKDOWNS: Girls Large Schools | Girls Small Schools

Harrington Invitational Tournament

Nobles Division: Nobles, Lawrence Academy, Westminster, Williston Northampton
Milton Division: Milton Academy, BB&N, St. Mark’s, St. Paul’s

Friday, Dec. 20 at Milton

  • St. Mark’s vs. Milton, 9:30 a.m.
  • BB&N vs. St. Paul’s, 11:30 a.m.
  • Nobles vs. Lawrence Academy, 1:30 p.m.
  • Williston Northampton vs. Westminster, 3:30 p.m.
  • BB&N vs. Milton Academy, 5:30 p.m.
  • St. Paul’s vs. St. Mark’s, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 21 at Nobles

  • Westminster vs. Nobles, 8:30 a.m.
  • Lawrence Academy vs. Williston Northampton, 10:30 a.m.
  • St. Mark’s vs. BB&N, 12:30 p.m.
  • Milton Academy vs. St. Paul’s, 2:30 p.m.
  • Williston Northampton vs. Nobles, 4:30 p.m.
  • Westminster vs. Lawrence Academy, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 22 at Milton 

  • No. 4 Nobles vs. No. 4 Milton, 8 a.m.
  • No. 3 Nobles vs. No. 3 Milton, 10 a.m.
  • Consolation: No. 2 Nobles vs. No. 2 Milton, 12 p.m.
  • Championship: No. 1 Nobles vs. No. 1 Milton, 2 p.m.

Dexter Southfield Holiday Tournament

All games at Dexter Southfield

Group A: Brooks, Dexter Southfield, Nichols, Thayer
Group B: Hill School, Kimball Union, Middlesex, Rivers

Friday, Dec. 20

  • Dexter Southfield vs. Nichols, 12 p.m.
  • Kimball Union vs. Rivers, 2 p.m.
  • Thayer vs. Brooks, 4 p.m.
  • Middlesex vs. Hill School, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 21

  • Hill School vs. Kimball Union, 8 a.m.
  • Rivers vs. Middlesex, 9 a.m.
  • Nichols vs. Brooks, 10 a.m.
  • Dexter Southfield vs. Thayer, 12 p.m.
  • Hill School vs. Rivers, 2 p.m.
  • Middlesex vs. Kimball Union, 4 p.m.
  • Thayer vs. Nichols, 6 p.m.
  • Brooks vs. Dexter Southfield, 8 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 22

  • No. 4 Group A vs. No. 4 Group B, 9:30 a.m.
  • No. 3 Group A vs. No. 3 Group B, 11:30 a.m.
  • Consolation: No. 2 Group A vs. No. 2 Group B, 1:30 p.m.
  • Championship: No. 1 Group A vs. No. 1 Group B, 3:30 p.m.

RinkWise podcast: Who will win the girls NEPSAC titles?

Related Articles

Nobles

Full schedules, results for 2024 girls prep hockey holiday tournaments

The holiday season is here, and naturally, the prep hockey focus begins to shift toward the holiday tournaments. On Thursday, Dec. 19, the 41st annual…
Read More

D-3: Which teams are thriving in their new conference homes?

Only a handful of games separate us from a hard stop to the first segment of the Division 3 hockey season. In New England, one…
Read More

15 takeaways from the 2024 Phillips Exeter Invitational Tournament

EXETER, N.H. — The Phillips Exeter Invitational is consistently among New England boys' prep hockey's top early-season showcases. This past weekend, Brunswick, Frederick Gunn, Hebron,…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter