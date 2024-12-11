Full schedules, results for 2024 girls prep hockey holiday tournaments

Nobles won the 2023 Harrington Invitational over St. Paul's. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

The holiday season is here, and naturally, the prep hockey focus begins to shift toward the holiday tournaments.

On Thursday, Dec. 19, the 41st annual Patsy K. Odden Invitational begins at Taft, as well as the Edward G. Watkins Invitational at Cushing. The Odden tournament concludes on Friday, while the Watkins runs through Saturday.

On Friday, Dec. 20, the 43rd annual Harrington tournament, played at Nobles and Milton, kicks off. The Dexter Southfield tournament starts up that day, too. Both last through Sunday, Dec. 22.

Other tournaments getting underway on Dec. 20 include the ninth annual Portsmouth Abbey tournament, the Howard tournament at St. George’s, the Governor’s Holiday Jamboree and the Newton Country Day tournament.