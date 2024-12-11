Cooper Snee (left) and Ryan Poirier battle during the 2023 Avon Holiday Classic. (Evan Sayles/Avon Old Farms School)

Don’t wait until Dec. 19, 20 and 21 to do your holiday shopping. Not because the stores will be packed, but because that’s the weekend of a slew of major New England boys prep hockey tournaments.

Every year, right before Christmas, a number of the region’s top prep teams take the ice to battle for holiday tournament trophies.

This season is no different, although a bit later than last year.

Most of these tournaments are historic. The Flood-Marr is one year shy of hitting 60. This will be the 50th Groton/Lawrence Holiday Tournament. It’s also the 41st season of the Avon Old Farms Holiday Classic.