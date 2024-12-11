New England Hockey Journal

Prep Schools

Full schedules, results for 2024 boys prep hockey holiday tournaments

Avatar photo
By

Cooper Snee (left) and Ryan Poirier battle during the 2023 Avon Holiday Classic. (Evan Sayles/Avon Old Farms School)

Don’t wait until Dec. 19, 20 and 21 to do your holiday shopping. Not because the stores will be packed, but because that’s the weekend of a slew of major New England boys prep hockey tournaments.

Every year, right before Christmas, a number of the region’s top prep teams take the ice to battle for holiday tournament trophies.

This season is no different, although a bit later than last year.

Most of these tournaments are historic. The Flood-Marr is one year shy of hitting 60. This will be the 50th Groton/Lawrence Holiday Tournament. It’s also the 41st season of the Avon Old Farms Holiday Classic.

This page has schedules for all tournaments taking place before Christmas and will be updated throughout with results.

Groton/Lawrence Holiday Tournament

All games played at Groton School and Lawrence Academy 

Thursday, Dec. 19 

  • Game 1 | 4:30 p.m. | St. Andrew’s College vs. Groton | at Groton’s O’Brien Rink
  • Game 2 | 5:30 p.m. | Pomfret vs. Holderness | at Groton’s Pratt Rink
  • Game 3 | 6:30 p.m. | Thayer vs. Proctor | at Groton’s O’Brien Rink
  • Game 4 | 8 p.m. | Cushing vs. Lawrence Academy | at Lawrence Academy

Friday, Dec. 20 

  • Game 5 | 2 p.m. | Game 1 loser vs. Game 3 loser | at Groton’s O’Brien Rink
  • Game 6 | 3 p.m. | Game 2 loser vs. Game 4 loser | at Lawrence Academy
  • Game 7 | 4 p.m. | Game 1 winner vs. Game 3 winner | at Groton’s O’Brien Rink
  • Game 8 | 5 p.m. | Game 2 winner vs. Game 4 winner | at Lawrence Academy

Saturday, Dec. 21 

  • Game 9 | 9 a.m. | Game 5 loser vs. Game 6 loser | at Lawrence Academy
  • Game 10 | 9:30 a.m. | Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner | at Groton’s Pratt Rink
  • Game 11 | 10 a.m. | Game 7 loser vs. Game 8 loser | at Groton’s O’Brien Rink
  • Game 12 | 11 a.m. | Championship game | at Lawrence Academy

Avon Old Farms Holiday Classic

All games played at Avon Old Farms except for two at Trinity College 

Thursday, Dec. 19

  • 1 p.m. | Kent vs. Berkshire
  • 3 p.m. | Frederick Gunn vs. Loomis Chaffee
  • 5 p.m. | Tabor vs. Avon Old Farms
  • 7 p.m. | Trinity-Pawling vs. St. Paul’s

Friday, Dec. 20

  • 9 a.m. | Kent vs. Loomis Chaffee | at Trinity College’s Koeppel Center
  • 9 a.m. | Berkshire vs. Frederick Gunn
  • 11 a.m. | St. Paul’s vs. Tabor | at Trinity College’s Koeppel Center
  • 11 a.m. | Trinity-Pawling vs. Avon Old Farms
  • 3 p.m. | Frederick Gunn vs. Kent
  • 5 p.m. | Loomis Chaffee vs. Berkshire
  • 7 p.m. | Trinity-Pawling vs. Tabor
  • 9 p.m. | St. Paul’s vs. Avon Old Farms

Saturday, Dec. 21 

  • 8:30 a.m. | Fourth place game
  • 10:30 a.m. | Third place game
  • 1:30 p.m. | Second place game
  • 3:30 p.m. | Championship

Flood-Marr Tournament

Friday, Dec. 20 (at Nobles)

  • 9 a.m. | Hotchkiss vs. Nobles
  • 11 a.m. | Westminster vs. Kimball Union
  • 1 p.m. | Phillips Andover vs. Milton Academy
  • 3 p.m. | Deerfield vs. Salisbury
  • 5 p.m. | Kimball Union vs. Nobles
  • 7 p.m. | Westminster vs. Hotchkiss

Saturday, Dec. 21 (at Milton Academy) 

  • 9 a.m. | Milton Academy vs. Deerfield
  • 11 a.m. | Salisbury vs. Phillips Andover
  • 1 p.m. | Westminster vs. Nobles
  • 3 p.m. | Hotchkiss vs.  Kimball Union
  • 5 p.m. | Milton Academy vs. Salisbury
  • 7 p.m. | Phillips Andover vs. Deerfield

Sunday, Dec. 22 (at Nobles) 

  • 8 a.m. | Fourth place Owen vs. Fourth place Harding
  • 10 a.m. | Third place Owen vs. Third place Harding
  • 12 p.m. | Second place Owen vs. Second place Harding
  • 2 p.m. | Championship

Kevin Mutch Christmas Tournament

All games played at St. Sebastian’s 

Friday, Dec. 20 

  • Game 1 | 2 p.m. | St. Sebastian’s vs. Albany Academy
  • Game 2 | 4 p.m. | Northwood vs. Northfield Mount Hermon
  • Game 3 | 6 p.m. | Rivers vs. Winchendon
  • Game 4 | 8 p.m. | Williston Northampton vs. Brunswick

Saturday, Dec. 21 

  • Game 5 | 11 a.m. | Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser
  • Game 6 | 1 p.m. | Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser
  • Game 7 | 3 p.m. | Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner
  • Game 8 | 5 p.m. | Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner

Sunday, Dec. 22

  • Game 9 | 9 a.m. | Game 5 loser vs. Game 6 loser
  • Game 10 | 11 a.m. | Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner
  • Game 11 | 1 p.m. | Game 7 loser vs. Game 8 loser
  • Game 12 | 3 p.m. | Championship

Brooks/Pingree Christmas Tournament

All games played at Brooks and Pingree 

Brooks Division: Brooks, Berwick, Millbrook, Tilton
Pingree Division: Pingree, Hebron, New Hampton, North Yarmouth Academy

Friday, Dec. 20 

  • 4:15 p.m. | Brooks vs. Millbrook | at Brooks
  • 4:15 p.m. | Pingree vs. New Hampton | at Pingree
  • 6:15 p.m. | Berwick vs. Tilton | at Brooks
  • 6:15 p.m. | North Yarmouth Academy vs. Hebron | at Pingree

Saturday, Dec. 21 

  • 9 a.m. | Millbrook vs. Berwick | at Brooks
  • 9 a.m. | Pingree vs. Hebron | at Pingree
  • 11 a.m. | Brooks vs. Tilton | at Brooks
  • 11 a.m. | New Hampton vs. North Yarmouth Academy | at Pingree
  • 5 p.m. | Tilton vs. Millbrook | at Brooks
  • 5 p.m. | Pingree vs. North Yarmouth Academy | at Pingree
  • 7 p.m. | Brooks vs. Berwick | at Brooks
  • 7 p.m. | Hebron vs. New Hampton | at Pingree

Sunday, Dec. 22 

  • 9 a.m. | Brooks Division consolation game | at Brooks
  • 9 a.m. | Pingree Division consolation game | at Pingree
  • 11 a.m. | Third-place game | at Pingree
  • 11 a.m. | Championship game | at Brooks

Lawrenceville Invitational Tournament

All games at the Lawrenceville School in Lawrence Township, N.J., except for two at Princeton University 

Bernard Division: Taft, Upper Canada Colege, Stanstead, Choate
Schonheiter Division: Lawrenceville, Nichols, Belmont Hill, Elite Academy

Friday, Dec. 20 

  • Game 1 | 9 a.m. | Elite Academy vs. Belmont Hill
  • Game 2 | 11 a.m. | Lawrenceville vs. Nichols
  • Game 3 | 2 p.m. | Taft vs. Upper Canada College
  • Game 4 | 4 p.m. | Stanstead vs. Choate

Saturday, Dec. 21 

  • Game 5 | 9:30 a.m. | Choate vs. Taft
  • Game 6 | 9:30 a.m. | Upper Canada College vs. Stanstead | at Princeton
  • Game 7 | 11:30 a.m. | Elite Academy vs. Lawrenceville
  • Game 8 | 11:30 a.m. | Belmont Hill vs. Nichols | at Princeton
  • Game 9 | 2:30 p.m. | Stanstead vs. Taft
  • Game 10 | 4:30 p.m. | Choate vs. Upper Canada College
  • Game 11 | 6:30 p.m. | Lawrenceville vs. Belmont Hill
  • Game 12 | 8:30 p.m. | Nichols vs. Elite Academy

Sunday, Dec. 22 

  • Game 13 | 8 a.m. | Fourth-place game
  • Game 14 | 10 a.m. | Third-place game
  • Game 15 | 12 p.m. | Second-place game
  • Game 16 | 2:15 p.m. | Championship

Barber Memorial Tournament

All games held at St. Mark’s and Middlesex 

Friday, Dec. 20 

  • Game 1 | 5 p.m. | St. Mark’s vs. Vermont Academy | at St. Mark’s
  • Game 2 | 5 p.m. | Middlesex vs. Kents Hill | at Middlesex
  • Game 3 | 7 p.m. | Hill School vs. BB&N | at St. Mark’s
  • Game 4 | 7 p.m. | Canterbury vs. Worcester Academy | at Middlesex

Saturday, Dec. 21 

  • Game 5 | 8:30 a.m. | Game 1 loser vs. Game 3 loser | at St. Mark’s
  • Game 6 | 8:30 a.m. | Game 2 loser vs. Game 4 loser | at Middlesex
  • Game 7 | 10:30 a.m. | Game 1 winner vs. Game 3 winner | at St. Mark’s
  • Game 8 | 10:30 a.m. | Game 2 winner vs. Game 4 winner | at Middlesex
  • Game 9 | 1:30 p.m. | Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner | at St. Mark’s
  • Game 10 | 1:30 p.m. | Game 5 loser vs. Game 6 loser | at Middlesex
  • Game 11 | 3:30 p.m. | Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner | at St. Mark’s | Championship
  • Game 12 | 3:30 p.m. | Game 7 loser vs. Game 8 loser | at Middlesex

Howard Invitational Tournament

All games played at St. George’s 

Friday, Dec. 20 

  • 3:15 p.m. | St. George’s vs. Brewster Academy
  • 3:30 p.m. | Dexter Southfield vs. Portsmouth Abbey
  • 8:15 p.m. | Portsmouth Abbey vs. St. George’s
  • 8:30 p.m. | Brewster Academy vs. Dexter Southfield

Saturday, Dec. 21 

  • 10:45 a.m. | St. George’s vs. Dexter Southfield
  • 11 a.m. | Brewster vs. Portsmouth Abbey

Full schedules, results for 2024 boys prep hockey holiday tournaments

