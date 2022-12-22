Full schedules for post-Christmas boys prep hockey tournaments

While the majority of holiday tournaments in boys prep hockey took place pre-Christmas, there are still a few after Dec. 25.
The action was outstanding in the tournaments that took place from Dec. 15-18. You can check out all the results from those by clicking or tapping here.
The tournaments listed below take place from Dec. 28 through Jan. 8.
HOLIDAY TOURNAMENTS: Groton/Lawrence | Flood-Marr | Kevin Mutch | AOF Christmas Classic
Here’s a full look at each tournament’s schedule.
2022 Nichols-Belmont Hill Tournament
Played in Buffalo, N.Y.
Green Division: Nichols, Gilmour Academy, Millbrook School, Academie Saint-Louis
Blue Division: Belmont Hill, Brewster Academy, Brunswick School, St. Francis School
Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022
- 9 a.m. — Nichols vs. Gilmour
- 11 a.m. — Millbrook vs. Academie Saint-Louis
- 1 p.m. — Belmont Hill vs. Brewster
- 3 p.m. — Brunswick vs. Saint Francis
- 6 p.m. — Millbrook vs. Nichols
- 8 p.m. — Academie Saint-Louis vs. Gilmour
Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022
- 9 a.m. — Belmont Hill vs. Brunswick
- 11 a.m. — Brewster vs. Saint Francis
- 1 p.m. — Gilmour vs. Millbrook
- 3 p.m. — Nichols vs. Academie Saint-Louis
- 6 p.m. — St. Francis vs. Belmont Hill
- 8 p.m. — Brunswick vs. Brewster
Friday, Dec. 30, 2022
- 8 a.m. — Fourth-place teams
- 10 a.m. — Third-place teams
- 12 p.m. — Second-place teams
- 2:30 p.m. — Championship game
2022 North Yarmouth Academy Holiday Faceoff
All games played at North Yarmouth Academy’s Travis Roy Arena
Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022
- 1 p.m. — Berwick vs. North Yarmouth Academy
- 3:30 p.m. — BB&N vs. Roxbury Latin
Friday, Dec. 30, 2022
- 9 a.m. — BB&N vs. North Yarmouth Academy
- 11 a.m. — Roxbury Latin vs. Berwick
- 3 p.m. — Berwick vs. BB&N
- 5 p.m. — Roxbury Latin vs. North Yarmouth Academy (at Bowdoin College)
Nobles-St. Sebastian’s New Year’s Showcase
Friday, Dec. 30, 2022 (Played at St. Sebastian’s)
- 11 a.m. — Berkshire vs. St. Sebastian’s
- 1:15 p.m. — Nobles vs. Williston Northampton
Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022 (Played at Noble & Greenough)
- 12 p.m. — Berkshire vs. Nobles
- 2:15 p.m. — St. Sebastian’s vs. Williston Northampton
Edward G. Watkins New Year’s Invitational
All games played at Cushing Academy in Ashburnham, Mass.
Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022
- 11 a.m. — Lawrence vs. New Hampton — Game 1
- 1:10 p.m. — Cushing vs. Canterbury — Game 2
- 3:20 p.m. — Stanstead vs. Governor’s — Game 3
- 5:30 p.m. — Dexter vs. Thayer — Game 4
Friday, Dec. 30, 2022
- 11 a.m. — Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 — Game 5
- 1:10 p.m. — Loser of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4 — Game 6
- 3:20 p.m. — Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 — Game 7
- 5:30 p.m. — Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4 — Game 8
Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022
- 9 a.m. — Loser of Game 5 vs. Loser of Game 6 — Game 9
- 11:10 a.m. — Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6 — Game 10
- 1:20 p.m. — Loser of Game 7 vs. Loser of Game 8 — Third-place game
- 3:30 p.m. — Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8 — Championship
2023 Joshua H. Weeks Tournament
Played at Tabor Academy in Marion, Mass.
* means the game will be played at Gallo Ice Arena in Buzzards Bay, Mass.
Monday, Jan. 2, 2023
- 9 a.m. — St. Paul’s vs. St. George’s — Game 1
- 9 a.m. — Pomfret vs. Milton Academy — Game 2*
- 11 a.m. — Tabor vs. Kents Hill — Game 3
- 11 a.m. — Proctor vs. Winchendon — Game 4*
- 2 p.m. — Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 — Game 5
- 4 p.m. — Loser of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4 — Game 6
- 6 p.m. — Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 — Game 7
- 8 p.m. — Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4 — Game 8
Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023
- 9 a.m. — Loser of Game 5 vs. Loser of Game 6 — Game 9
- 11 a.m. — Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6 — Game 10
- 1 p.m. — Loser of Game 7 vs. Loser of Game 8 — Game 11
- 3 p.m. — Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8 — Championship
2023 True Hockey Prep Cup
Played at Merrimack College in North Andover, Mass.
Friday, Jan. 6, 2023
- 10 a.m. — Dexter vs. Northwood (Gallant Arena) — Game 1
- 12:00 p.m. — St. Andrew’s College vs. Nichols (Lawler Rink) — Game 2
- 12:30 p.m. — Culver vs. Kimball Union (Gallant Arena) — Game 3
- 2:30 p.m. — Mount Saint Charles vs. Frederick Gunn (Lawler Rink) — Game 4
Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023
- 12 p.m. — Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2 (Lawler Rink) — Game 5
- 2:30 p.m. — Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4 (Lawler Rink) — Game 6
- 10 a.m. — Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2 (Gallant Arena) — Game 7
- 12:30 p.m. — Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4 (Gallant Arena) — Game 8
Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023
- 9 a.m. — Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8 (Gallant Arena)
- 9:45 a.m. — Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8 (Lawler Rink)
- 11:30 a.m. — Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6 (Gallant Arena)
- 12:30 p.m. — Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6 (Lawler Rink) — Championship