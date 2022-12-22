Full schedules for post-Christmas boys prep hockey tournaments

Ronan O'Donnell is a big point-getter for Belmont Hill. (Dave Arnold)

While the majority of holiday tournaments in boys prep hockey took place pre-Christmas, there are still a few after Dec. 25.

The action was outstanding in the tournaments that took place from Dec. 15-18. You can check out all the results from those by clicking or tapping here.

The tournaments listed below take place from Dec. 28 through Jan. 8.

Here’s a full look at each tournament’s schedule.

2022 Nichols-Belmont Hill Tournament

Played in Buffalo, N.Y.

Green Division: Nichols, Gilmour Academy, Millbrook School, Academie Saint-Louis

Blue Division: Belmont Hill, Brewster Academy, Brunswick School, St. Francis School

Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022

9 a.m. — Nichols vs. Gilmour

11 a.m. — Millbrook vs. Academie Saint-Louis

1 p.m. — Belmont Hill vs. Brewster

3 p.m. — Brunswick vs. Saint Francis

6 p.m. — Millbrook vs. Nichols

8 p.m. — Academie Saint-Louis vs. Gilmour

Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022

9 a.m. — Belmont Hill vs. Brunswick

11 a.m. — Brewster vs. Saint Francis

1 p.m. — Gilmour vs. Millbrook

3 p.m. — Nichols vs. Academie Saint-Louis

6 p.m. — St. Francis vs. Belmont Hill

8 p.m. — Brunswick vs. Brewster

Friday, Dec. 30, 2022

8 a.m. — Fourth-place teams

10 a.m. — Third-place teams

12 p.m. — Second-place teams

2:30 p.m. — Championship game

2022 North Yarmouth Academy Holiday Faceoff

All games played at North Yarmouth Academy’s Travis Roy Arena

Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022

1 p.m. — Berwick vs. North Yarmouth Academy

3:30 p.m. — BB&N vs. Roxbury Latin

Friday, Dec. 30, 2022

9 a.m. — BB&N vs. North Yarmouth Academy

11 a.m. — Roxbury Latin vs. Berwick

3 p.m. — Berwick vs. BB&N

5 p.m. — Roxbury Latin vs. North Yarmouth Academy (at Bowdoin College)

Nobles-St. Sebastian’s New Year’s Showcase

Friday, Dec. 30, 2022 (Played at St. Sebastian’s)

11 a.m. — Berkshire vs. St. Sebastian’s

1:15 p.m. — Nobles vs. Williston Northampton

Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022 (Played at Noble & Greenough)

12 p.m. — Berkshire vs. Nobles

2:15 p.m. — St. Sebastian’s vs. Williston Northampton

Edward G. Watkins New Year’s Invitational

All games played at Cushing Academy in Ashburnham, Mass.

Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022

11 a.m. — Lawrence vs. New Hampton — Game 1

1:10 p.m. — Cushing vs. Canterbury — Game 2

3:20 p.m. — Stanstead vs. Governor’s — Game 3

5:30 p.m. — Dexter vs. Thayer — Game 4

Friday, Dec. 30, 2022

11 a.m. — Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 — Game 5

1:10 p.m. — Loser of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4 — Game 6

3:20 p.m. — Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 — Game 7

5:30 p.m. — Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4 — Game 8

Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022

9 a.m. — Loser of Game 5 vs. Loser of Game 6 — Game 9

11:10 a.m. — Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6 — Game 10

1:20 p.m. — Loser of Game 7 vs. Loser of Game 8 — Third-place game

3:30 p.m. — Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8 — Championship

2023 Joshua H. Weeks Tournament

Played at Tabor Academy in Marion, Mass.

* means the game will be played at Gallo Ice Arena in Buzzards Bay, Mass.

Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

9 a.m. — St. Paul’s vs. St. George’s — Game 1

9 a.m. — Pomfret vs. Milton Academy — Game 2*

11 a.m. — Tabor vs. Kents Hill — Game 3

11 a.m. — Proctor vs. Winchendon — Game 4*

2 p.m. — Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 — Game 5

4 p.m. — Loser of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4 — Game 6

6 p.m. — Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 — Game 7

8 p.m. — Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4 — Game 8

Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

9 a.m. — Loser of Game 5 vs. Loser of Game 6 — Game 9

11 a.m. — Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6 — Game 10

1 p.m. — Loser of Game 7 vs. Loser of Game 8 — Game 11

3 p.m. — Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8 — Championship

2023 True Hockey Prep Cup

Played at Merrimack College in North Andover, Mass.

Friday, Jan. 6, 2023

10 a.m. — Dexter vs. Northwood (Gallant Arena) — Game 1

12:00 p.m. — St. Andrew’s College vs. Nichols (Lawler Rink) — Game 2

12:30 p.m. — Culver vs. Kimball Union (Gallant Arena) — Game 3

2:30 p.m. — Mount Saint Charles vs. Frederick Gunn (Lawler Rink) — Game 4

Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023

12 p.m. — Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2 (Lawler Rink) — Game 5

2:30 p.m. — Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4 (Lawler Rink) — Game 6

10 a.m. — Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2 (Gallant Arena) — Game 7

12:30 p.m. — Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4 (Gallant Arena) — Game 8

