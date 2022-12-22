New England Hockey Journal

Prep Schools

Full schedules for post-Christmas boys prep hockey tournaments

Avatar photo
By

Ronan O'Donnell is a big point-getter for Belmont Hill. (Dave Arnold)

While the majority of holiday tournaments in boys prep hockey took place pre-Christmas, there are still a few after Dec. 25.

The action was outstanding in the tournaments that took place from Dec. 15-18. You can check out all the results from those by clicking or tapping here.

The tournaments listed below take place from Dec. 28 through Jan. 8.

HOLIDAY TOURNAMENTS: Groton/Lawrence | Flood-Marr | Kevin Mutch | AOF Christmas Classic

Here’s a full look at each tournament’s schedule.

2022 Nichols-Belmont Hill Tournament

Played in Buffalo, N.Y. 

Green Division: Nichols, Gilmour Academy, Millbrook School, Academie Saint-Louis

Blue Division: Belmont Hill, Brewster Academy, Brunswick School, St. Francis School

Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022 

  • 9 a.m. — Nichols vs. Gilmour
  • 11 a.m. — Millbrook vs. Academie Saint-Louis
  • 1 p.m. — Belmont Hill vs. Brewster
  • 3 p.m. — Brunswick vs. Saint Francis
  • 6 p.m. — Millbrook vs. Nichols
  • 8 p.m. — Academie Saint-Louis vs. Gilmour

Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 

  • 9 a.m. — Belmont Hill vs. Brunswick
  • 11 a.m. — Brewster vs. Saint Francis
  • 1 p.m. — Gilmour vs. Millbrook
  • 3 p.m. — Nichols vs. Academie Saint-Louis
  • 6 p.m. — St. Francis vs. Belmont Hill
  • 8 p.m. — Brunswick vs. Brewster

Friday, Dec. 30, 2022 

  • 8 a.m. — Fourth-place teams
  • 10 a.m. — Third-place teams
  • 12 p.m. — Second-place teams
  • 2:30 p.m. — Championship game

2022 North Yarmouth Academy Holiday Faceoff

All games played at North Yarmouth Academy’s Travis Roy Arena 

Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 

  • 1 p.m. — Berwick vs. North Yarmouth Academy
  • 3:30 p.m. — BB&N vs. Roxbury Latin

Friday, Dec. 30, 2022 

  • 9 a.m. — BB&N vs. North Yarmouth Academy
  • 11 a.m. — Roxbury Latin vs. Berwick
  • 3 p.m. — Berwick vs. BB&N
  • 5 p.m. — Roxbury Latin vs. North Yarmouth Academy (at Bowdoin College)

Nobles-St. Sebastian’s New Year’s Showcase

Friday, Dec. 30, 2022 (Played at St. Sebastian’s) 

  • 11 a.m. — Berkshire vs. St. Sebastian’s
  • 1:15 p.m. — Nobles vs. Williston Northampton

Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022 (Played at Noble & Greenough) 

  • 12 p.m. — Berkshire vs. Nobles
  • 2:15 p.m. — St. Sebastian’s vs. Williston Northampton

Edward G. Watkins New Year’s Invitational

All games played at Cushing Academy in Ashburnham, Mass.

Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 

  • 11 a.m. — Lawrence vs. New Hampton — Game 1
  • 1:10 p.m. — Cushing vs. Canterbury — Game 2
  • 3:20 p.m. — Stanstead vs. Governor’s — Game 3
  • 5:30 p.m. — Dexter vs. Thayer — Game 4

Friday, Dec. 30, 2022 

  • 11 a.m. — Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 — Game 5
  • 1:10 p.m. — Loser of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4 — Game 6
  • 3:20 p.m. — Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 — Game 7
  • 5:30 p.m. — Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4 — Game 8

Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022

  • 9 a.m. — Loser of Game 5 vs. Loser of Game 6 — Game 9
  • 11:10 a.m. — Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6 — Game 10
  • 1:20 p.m. — Loser of Game 7 vs. Loser of Game 8 — Third-place game
  • 3:30 p.m. — Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8 — Championship

2023 Joshua H. Weeks Tournament

Played at Tabor Academy in Marion, Mass.
* means the game will be played at Gallo Ice Arena in Buzzards Bay, Mass. 

Monday, Jan. 2, 2023 

  • 9 a.m. — St. Paul’s vs. St. George’s — Game 1
  • 9 a.m. — Pomfret vs. Milton Academy — Game 2*
  • 11 a.m. — Tabor vs. Kents Hill — Game 3
  • 11 a.m. — Proctor vs. Winchendon — Game 4*
  • 2 p.m. — Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 — Game 5
  • 4 p.m. — Loser of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4 — Game 6
  • 6 p.m. — Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 — Game 7
  • 8 p.m. — Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4 — Game 8

Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023 

  • 9 a.m. — Loser of Game 5 vs. Loser of Game 6 — Game 9
  • 11 a.m. — Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6 — Game 10
  • 1 p.m. — Loser of Game 7 vs. Loser of Game 8 — Game 11
  • 3 p.m. — Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8 — Championship

2023 True Hockey Prep Cup

Played at Merrimack College in North Andover, Mass. 

Friday, Jan. 6, 2023 

  • 10 a.m. — Dexter vs. Northwood (Gallant Arena) — Game 1
  • 12:00 p.m. — St. Andrew’s College vs. Nichols (Lawler Rink) — Game 2
  • 12:30 p.m. — Culver vs. Kimball Union (Gallant Arena) — Game 3
  • 2:30 p.m. — Mount Saint Charles vs. Frederick Gunn (Lawler Rink) — Game 4

Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023 

  • 12 p.m. — Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2 (Lawler Rink) — Game 5
  • 2:30 p.m. — Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4 (Lawler Rink) — Game 6
  • 10 a.m. — Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2 (Gallant Arena) — Game 7
  • 12:30 p.m. — Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4 (Gallant Arena) — Game 8

Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 

  • 9 a.m. — Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8 (Gallant Arena)
  • 9:45 a.m. — Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8 (Lawler Rink)
  • 11:30 a.m. — Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6 (Gallant Arena)
  • 12:30 p.m. — Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6 (Lawler Rink) — Championship

Related Articles

Full schedules for post-Christmas boys prep hockey tournaments

While the majority of holiday tournaments in boys prep hockey took place pre-Christmas, there are still a few after Dec. 25. The action was outstanding…
Read More

Prep hockey coaches poll: There’s a new No. 1 after three weeks

The action in boys prep hockey has not disappointed to open the season. In the preseason coaches poll, Salisbury opened as the favorite. That's no…
Read More

Uncommitted standouts from Catholic Memorial’s win over Delbarton

BOSTON – Catholic Memorial erased a 2-0 deficit with four unanswered goals to defeat Delbarton, 4-2, on Wednesday afternoon at Warrior Ice Arena. The scrimmage…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter