Boys

Full schedules for post-Christmas boys prep hockey tournaments

By

St. Sebastian's co-hosts the Nobles-St. Sebastian's New Year's Showcase. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

With Christmas in the rearview, the prep hockey schedule powers forward.

Many teams will hit the ground running out of the break with another round of holiday tournaments to close out December and begin the new year.

The action begins on Saturday, Dec. 28, with the start of the Nichols-Belmont Hill Tournament, which runs through Monday, Dec. 30.

The North Yarmouth Academy Holiday Faceoff and Nobles-St. Sebastian’s New Year’s Showcase each runs from Friday, Jan. 3, to Saturday, Jan. 4. The Watkins New Year’s Invitational at Cushing also begins Jan. 3, and it runs through Sunday, Jan. 5. The GameSheet Prep Cup in Exeter, N.H., also begins Friday, Jan. 3, and ends Sunday, Jan. 5.

The Tabor New Year’s Tournament wraps up the slate. It kicks off on Saturday, Jan. 4, lasting through Sunday, Jan. 5.

Here are the full schedules for each of these tournaments.

Nichols-Belmont Hill Tournament

All games at Nichols School, Buffalo, NY

Green Division: Nichols, Gilmour Academy, Millbrook, Académie Saint-Louis
Blue Division: Belmont Hill, Ridley College, Brunswick, St. Francis School

Saturday, Dec. 28

  • Nichols vs. Gilmour, 9 a.m.
  • Millbrook vs. Académie Saint-Louis, 11 a.m.
  • Belmont Hill vs. Ridley College, 1 p.m.
  • Brunswick vs. St. Francis, 3 p.m.
  • Millbrook vs. Nichols, 6 p.m.
  • Académie Saint-Louis vs. Gilmour, 8 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 29

  • Belmont Hill vs. Brunswick, 9 a.m.
  • Ridley College vs. St. Francis, 11 a.m.
  • Gilmour vs. Millbrook, 1 p.m.
  • Nichols vs. Académie Saint-Louis, 3 p.m.
  • St. Francis vs. Belmont Hill, 6 p.m.
  • Brunswick vs. Ridley College, 8 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 30

  • 4th Green vs. 4th Blue, 8 a.m.
  • 3rd Green vs. 3rd Blue, 10 a.m.
  • Consolation: 2nd Green vs. 2nd Blue, 12 p.m.
  • Championship: 1st Green vs. 1st Blue, 2:30 p.m.

North Yarmouth Academy Holiday Faceoff

All games at Travis Roy Arena, North Yarmouth Academy

Friday, Jan. 3

  • Berwick vs. North Yarmouth Academy, 11 a.m.
  • BB&N vs. Roxbury Latin, 1 p.m.
  • Berwick vs. Roxbury Latin, 5 p.m.
  • BB&N vs. North Yarmouth Academy, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 4

  • Berwick vs. BB&N, 1 p.m.
  • Roxbury Latin vs. North Yarmouth Academy, 3 p.m.

Nobles-St. Sebastian’s New Year’s Showcase

All games at Nobles and St. Sebestian’s

Friday, Jan. 3 at St. Sebastian’s

  • Berkshire vs. St. Sebastian’s, 11 a.m.
  • Nobles vs. Williston Northampton, 1:15 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 4 at Nobles

  • Berkshire vs. Nobles, 12 p.m.
  • St. Sebastian’s vs. Williston Northampton, 2:15 p.m.

Watkins New Year’s Invitational

All games at Cushing Academy

Fisher Division: Canterbury, Cushing, Lawrence Academy, New Hampton
Iorio Division: Dexter Southfield, Governor’s, Stanstead College, Thayer

Friday, Jan. 3

  • Game 1: New Hampton vs. Lawrence Academy, 11 a.m.
  • Game 2: Cushing vs. Canterbury, 1:10 p.m.
  • Game 3: Governor’s vs. Stanstead, 3:20 p.m.
  • Game 4: Thayer vs. Dexter, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 4

  • Game 5: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2, 11 a.m.
  • Game 6: Loser of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4, 1:10 p.m.
  • Game 7: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2, 3:20 p.m.
  • Game 8: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 5

  • Game 9: Loser of Game 5 vs. Loser of Game 6, 9 a.m.
  • Game 10: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6, 11:10 a.m.
  • Game 11 (Consolation): Loser of Game 7 vs. Loser of Game 8, 1:20 p.m.
  • Game 12 (Championship): Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, 3:30 p.m.

Tabor New Year’s Tournament

All games at Tabor Academy, unless otherwise noted

Saturday, Jan. 4

  • Game 1: St. Paul’s vs. St. George’s, 9 a.m.
  • Game 2: Proctor vs. Milton Academy, 9 a.m. at Gallo Arena, Buzzards Bay, Mass.
  • Game 3: Tabor vs. Kents Hill, 11 a.m.
  • Game 4: Winchendon vs. Pomfret, 11 a.m., at Gallo Arena, Buzzards Bay, Mass.
  • Game 5: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2, 2 p.m.
  • Game 6: Loser of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4, 4 p.m.
  • Game 7: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 3, 6 p.m.
  • Game 8: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, 8 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 5

  • Game 9: Loser of Game 5 vs. Loser of Game 6, 9 a.m.
  • Game 10: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6, 11 a.m.
  • Game 11: Loser of Game 7 vs. Loser of Game 8, 1 p.m.
  • Game 12 (Championship): Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, 3 p.m.

GameSheet Prep Cup

All games at the Rinks at Exeter, NH

Friday, Jan. 3

  • Game 1: Northwood vs. Frederick Gunn, 9:20 a.m., Rink 2
  • Game 2: Culver vs. Salisbury, 10 a.m., Rink 1
  • Game 3: St. Andrew’s College vs. Nichols School, 12 p.m., Rink 2
  • Game 4: Kimball Union vs. South Kent, 12:40 p.m., Rink 1

Saturday, Jan. 4

  • Game 5: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2, 10:40 a.m., Rink 1
  • Game 6: Loser of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4, 12 p.m., Rink 2
  • Game 7: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2, 2:40 p.m., Rink 2
  • Game 8: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, 3:30 p.m., Rink 1

Sunday, Jan. 5

  • Game 9: Loser of Game 5 vs. Loser of Game 6, 9 a.m., Rink 2
  • Game 10 (Consolation): Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6, 9:30 a.m., Rink 1
  • Game 11 (3rd Place): Loser of Game 7 vs. Loser of Game 8, 11:40 a.m., Rink 2
  • Game 12 (Championship): Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, 12:10 p.m., Rink 1

