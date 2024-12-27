Full schedules for post-Christmas boys prep hockey tournaments

St. Sebastian's co-hosts the Nobles-St. Sebastian's New Year's Showcase. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

With Christmas in the rearview, the prep hockey schedule powers forward.

Many teams will hit the ground running out of the break with another round of holiday tournaments to close out December and begin the new year.

The action begins on Saturday, Dec. 28, with the start of the Nichols-Belmont Hill Tournament, which runs through Monday, Dec. 30.

The North Yarmouth Academy Holiday Faceoff and Nobles-St. Sebastian’s New Year’s Showcase each runs from Friday, Jan. 3, to Saturday, Jan. 4. The Watkins New Year’s Invitational at Cushing also begins Jan. 3, and it runs through Sunday, Jan. 5. The GameSheet Prep Cup in Exeter, N.H., also begins Friday, Jan. 3, and ends Sunday, Jan. 5.