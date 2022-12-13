Full schedules for boys prep hockey holiday tournaments

The Flood-Marr is a historic holiday tournament hosted at Milton Academy and Nobles. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

The holiday season is here, which means the start of the prep hockey holiday gauntlet.

On Thursday, Dec. 15, the Avon Old Farms Christmas Classic begins, as well as the Groton/Lawrence Holiday Tournament. Both tournaments last through Saturday.

On Friday, Dec. 16, the 57th annual Flood-Marr Tournament begins, as well as the Kevin Mutch Christmas Tournament, which is played at St. Sebastian’s. Both of those go through Sunday.

Other tournaments beginning Dec. 16 are the Brooks/Pingree Tournament, the Barber Memorial Tournament (hosted by St. Mark’s and Middlesex School) and the Howard Invitational, which is hosted by St. George’s School.

Here’s the full schedule for all of these tournaments.

Avon Old Farms Christmas Classic

Thursday, Dec. 15

1 p.m. – Frederick Gunn vs. Berkshire

3 p.m. – Loomis Chaffee vs. Trinity-Pawling

5 p.m. – Tabor vs. Avon Old Farms

7 p.m. – Kent vs. St. Paul’s

Friday, Dec. 16

9 a.m. – Berkshire vs. Loomis Chaffee

9 a.m. – Trinity-Pawling vs. Frederick Gunn*

11 a.m. – Kent vs. Avon Old Farms

11 a.m. – St. Paul’s vs. Tabor*

3 p.m. – Berkshire vs. Trinity-Pawling

5 p.m. – Loomis Chaffee vs. Frederick Gunn

7 p.m. – Tabor vs. Kent

9 p.m. – St. Paul’s vs. Avon Old Farms

Saturday, Dec. 17

8:30 a.m. – Fourth place Pierpont Division vs. Fourth place Trautman Division

10:30 a.m. – Third place Pierpont Division vs. Third place Trautman Division

1:30 p.m. – Second place Pierpont Division vs. Second place Trautman Division

3:30 p.m. – First place Pierpont Division vs. First place Trautman Division

*Played at Koeppel Community Sports Center at Trinity College

Groton/Lawrence Holiday Tournament

Thursday, Dec. 15

4:30 p.m. – Thayer vs. Groton (at Groton, O’Brien Rink) — Game 1

5:30 p.m. – Holderness vs. Pomfret (at Groton, Pratt Rink) — Game 2

6:30 p.m. – Proctor vs. Dexter (at Groton, O’Brien Rink) — Game 3

7:30 p.m. – Cushing vs. Lawrence (at Lawrence Academy, Grant Rink) — Game 4

Friday, Dec. 16

3 p.m. – Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 3 (at Groton, O’Brien Rink) — Game 5

4 p.m. – Loser of Game 2 vs. Loser of Game 4 (at Lawrence Academy, Grant Rink) — Game 6

5 p.m. – Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 3 (at Groton, O’Brien Rink) — Game 7

6 p.m. – Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 4 (at Lawrence Academy, Grant Rink) — Game 8

Saturday, Dec. 17

9:15 a.m. – Loser of Game 5 vs. Loser of Game 6 (at Groton, Pratt Rink) — Seventh place

9:30 a.m. – Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6 (at Groton, O’Brien Rink) — Fifth place

9:30 a.m. – Loser of Game 7 vs. Loser of Game 8 (at Lawrence Academy, Grant Rink) — Third place

11:30 – Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8 (at Lawrence Academy, Grant Rink) — First place

Flood-Marr Tournament

Friday, Dec. 16 (at Nobles)

9 a.m. – Nobles vs. Hotchkiss

11 a.m. – Kimball Union vs. Westminster

1 p.m. – Deerfield vs. Milton

3 p.m. – Andover vs. Salisbury

5 p.m. – Nobles vs. Kimball Union

7 p.m. – Hotchkiss vs. Westminster

Saturday, Dec. 17 (at Milton)

9 a.m. – Milton vs. Andover

11 a.m. – Salisbury vs. Deerfield

1 p.m. – Westminster vs. Nobles

3 p.m. – Hotchkiss vs. Kimball Union

5 p.m. – Milton vs. Salisbury

7 p.m. – Andover vs. Deerfield

Sunday, Dec. 18 (at Nobles)

8 a.m. – Seventh-place game

10 a.m. – Fifth-place game

12 p.m. – Third-place game

2 p.m. – Championship game

Kevin Mutch Christmas Tournament

All games played at St. Sebastian’s.

Friday, Dec. 16

2 p.m. – St. Sebastian’s vs. Albany Academy — Game 1

4 p.m. – Williston Northampton vs. Winchendon — Game 2

6 p.m. – Northwood vs. Rivers — Game 3

8 p.m. – St. Andrew’s College vs. Brunswick — Game 4

Saturday, Dec. 17

11 a.m. – Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2 — Game 5

1 p.m. – Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4 — Game 6

3 p.m. – Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2 — Game 7

5 p.m. – Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4 — Game 8

Sunday, Dec. 18

9 a.m. – Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6 — Game 9

11 a.m. – Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6 — Game 10 (Consolation)

1 p.m. – Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8 — Game 11 (Third-place game)

3 p.m. – Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8 — Game 12 (Championship)

Brooks/Pingree Christmas Tournament

Friday, Dec. 16

4:15 p.m. – Brooks vs. Berwick (at Brooks)

4:15 p.m. – Pingree vs. New Hampton (at Pingree)

6:15 p.m. – Millbrook vs. Tilton (at Brooks)

6:15 p.m. – North Yarmouth Academy vs. Hebron (at Pingree)

Saturday, Dec. 17

9 a.m. – Brooks vs. Millbrook (at Brooks)

9 a.m. – Pingree vs. Hebron (at Pingree)

11 a.m. – Tilton vs. Berwick (at Brooks)

11 a.m. – New Hampton vs. North Yarmouth Academy (at Pingree)

5 p.m. – Berwick vs. Millbrook (at Brooks)

5 p.m. – Pingree vs. North Yarmouth Academy (at Pingree)

7 p.m. – Brooks vs. Tilton (at Brooks)

7 p.m. – Hebron vs. New Hampton (at Pingree)

Sunday, Dec. 18

Playoffs are TBD

Barber Memorial Tournament

Hosted by St. Mark’s and Middlesex

Friday, Dec. 16

5 p.m. – Middlesex vs. Portsmouth Abbey (at Middlesex) — Game 1

5 p.m. – St. Mark’s vs. Vermont Academy (at St. Mark’s) — Game 2

7 p.m. – Canterbury vs. Kents Hill (at Middlesex) — Game 3

7 p.m. – The Hill School vs. Worcester Academy (at St. Mark’s) — Game 4

Saturday, Dec. 17

8:30 a.m. – Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 3 (at Middlesex) — Game 5

8:30 a.m. – Loser Game 2 vs. Loser Game 4 (at St. Mark’s) — Game 6

10:30 a.m. – Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 3 (at Middlesex) — Game 7

10:30 a.m. – Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 4 (at St. Mark’s) — Game 8

1:30 p.m. – Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6 (at Middlesex) — Game 9

1:30 p.m. – Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6 (at St. Mark’s) — Game 10

3:30 p.m. – Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8 (at Middlesex) — Game 11

3:30 p.m. – Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8 (at St. Mark’s) — Game 12 (Championship)

Howard Invitational Tournament

All games played at St. George’s School.

Friday, Dec. 16

1 p.m. – Brewster vs. Wyoming Seminary

1:15 p.m. – St. George’s vs. BB&N

5:30 p.m. – BB&N vs. Brewster

5:45 p.m. – Wyoming Seminary vs. St. George’s

Saturday, Dec. 17