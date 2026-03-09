Full schedule for 2026 MIAA hockey championships

Canton is going back to TD Garden for an MIAA hockey championship. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

Come Sunday, six MIAA hockey championships will take place. Twelve teams will be there for a state title.

The MIAA hockey championships will be held this Sunday, March 15, at TD Garden. Teams compete all day, and the schedule changes from year to year.

Last year, Billerica and Canton went to double overtime in the fourth game, delaying the rest of the day. Games sometimes don’t start on time due to overtime.

Here’s the full schedule for this season’s championship day. It will be updated as results happen.