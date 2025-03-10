Full schedule for 2025 MIAA hockey championships

St. John's Prep celebrates after winning the 2024 MIAA D1 title. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

On Sunday, 12 teams will hit the TD Garden ice in search of a coveted state championship.

The MIAA hockey championships will be held this Sunday, March 16, at TD Garden. Teams compete all day and the schedule is different from year to year.

Last year’s schedule was infamously blown up by St. Mary’s Lynn needing three overtimes to beat Notre Dame (Hingham) in the Division 1 girls final — and that was the first game of the day. Every other game was pushed back quite a bit.

This year, the Division 4 boys final will kick things off at 9 am as No. 5 Winthrop and No. 6 Dedham battle. The final game of the day is the Division 2 championship at 7:30 pm between No. 6 Milton and No. 13 Medfield.