Full schedule for 2025 MIAA hockey championships

St. John's Prep celebrates after winning the 2024 MIAA D1 title. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

On Sunday, 12 teams will hit the TD Garden ice in search of a coveted state championship.

The MIAA hockey championships will be held this Sunday, March 16, at TD Garden. Teams compete all day and the schedule is different from year to year.

Last year’s schedule was infamously blown up by St. Mary’s Lynn needing three overtimes to beat Notre Dame (Hingham) in the Division 1 girls final — and that was the first game of the day. Every other game was pushed back quite a bit.

This year, the Division 4 boys final will kick things off at 9 am as No. 5 Winthrop and No. 6 Dedham battle. The final game of the day is the Division 2 championship at 7:30 pm between No. 6 Milton and No. 13 Medfield.

BOYS BRACKETS: Division 1 | Division 2 | Division 3 | Division 4

While Division 3 boys went chalk with the Nos. 1 and 2 seeds meeting in the final, parity was evident throughout most of the other divisions.

No. 15 Bishop Stang made it to the Division 1 girls final, while No. 14 St. John’s Shrewsbury went on an incredible run to arrive in the Division 1 boys championship. The Nos. 6 and 13 seeds will battle in the Division 2 girls final.

GIRLS BRACKETS: Division 1 | Division 2

Here’s the full schedule for the day, which will be updated as results happen.

  • D4 boys: No. 5 Winthrop vs. No. 6 Dedham | 9 am
  • D1 girls: No. 1 Hingham vs. No. 15 Bishop Stang | 11 am
  • D1 boys: No. 4 Catholic Memorial vs. No. 14 St. John’s Shrewsbury | 1 pm
  • D2 boys: No. 1 Billerica vs. No. 3 Canton | 3 pm
  • D3 boys: No. 1 Nauset vs. No. 2 Medfield | 5:30 pm
  • D2 girls: No. 6 Milton vs. No. 13 Medfield | 7:30 pm

