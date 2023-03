Sandwich won the MIAA boys Division 4 tournament last year. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

While some might think the St. Patrick’s Day parade is the most notable event happening in Boston on March 19, they’d be wrong. There’s a bigger event taking place this Sunday, and it’s the MIAA hockey championships at TD Garden.

From 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., teams across all divisions will battle for a state championship.

BOYS MIAA TOURNAMENT BRACKETS/RESULTS: Division 1 | Division 2 | Division 3 | Division 4

The semifinals wrapped up this past weekend with upsets taking place all over the state.