Full preview and schedule for 2024 Patsy K. Odden Invitational

The holidays are here and that means it’s tournament time in prep hockey. Each year, the Patsy K. Odden Invitational at Taft delivers, featuring some of the best teams in the NEPSAC.
This season looks to be no different in the 41st iteration of the tournament.
The slate features some potential forces in Phillips Andover and Loomis Chaffee as well as other teams sure to be in the mix, like Kent, Choate and Tabor, among others.
This year’s tournament will kick off on Thursday, Dec. 19, and conclude on Friday, Dec. 20, with games played at both rinks on Taft’s campus. Loomis Chaffee won last year's tournament, knocking off back-to-back defending champion Andover.
There are two divisions of four teams each.
Group A: Choate, Kent, Loomis Chaffee, Taft
Group B: Hotchkiss, Lawrenceville, Phillips Andover, Tabor
Thursday, Dec. 19
- Taft vs. Choate, 9 a.m., Odden Arena
- Loomis Chaffee vs. Kent, 9:30 a.m., Mays Rink
- Lawrenceville vs. Hotchkiss, 10:45 a.m., Odden Arena
- Phillips Andover vs. Tabor, 11:15 a.m., Mays Rink
- Taft vs. Loomis Chaffee, 2:45 p.m., Odden Arena
- Kent vs. Choate, 3:15 p.m., Mays Rink
- Hotchkiss vs. Phillips Andover, 4:30 p.m., Odden Arena
- Lawrenceville vs. Tabor, 5 p.m., Mays Rink
Friday, Dec. 20
- Taft vs. Kent, 9 a.m., Odden Arena
- Choate vs. Loomis Chaffee, 9:30 a.m., Mays Rink
- Tabor vs. Hotchkiss, 10:45 a.m., Odden Arena
- Phillips Andover vs. Lawrenceville, 11:15 a.m., Mays Rink
- Consolation: No. 2 Group A vs. No. 2 Group B, 2:30 p.m., Mays Rink
- Championship: No. 1 Group A vs. No. 1 Group B, 2:30 p.m., Odden Arena
Now, let's dive into a full breakdown of every team competing in the Odden tournament.