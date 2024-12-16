Full preview and schedule for 2024 Patsy K. Odden Invitational

Yale commit Annie Schwarz will help Loomis Chaffee defend its title at the Odden Invitational. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

The holidays are here and that means it’s tournament time in prep hockey. Each year, the Patsy K. Odden Invitational at Taft delivers, featuring some of the best teams in the NEPSAC.

This season looks to be no different in the 41st iteration of the tournament.

The slate features some potential forces in Phillips Andover and Loomis Chaffee as well as other teams sure to be in the mix, like Kent, Choate and Tabor, among others.

This year’s tournament will kick off on Thursday, Dec. 19, and conclude on Friday, Dec. 20, with games played at both rinks on Taft’s campus. Loomis Chaffee won last year's tournament, knocking off back-to-back defending champion Andover.

There are two divisions of four teams each.

Group A: Choate, Kent, Loomis Chaffee, Taft

Group B: Hotchkiss, Lawrenceville, Phillips Andover, Tabor

Thursday, Dec. 19

Taft vs. Choate, 9 a.m., Odden Arena

Loomis Chaffee vs. Kent, 9:30 a.m., Mays Rink

Lawrenceville vs. Hotchkiss, 10:45 a.m., Odden Arena

Phillips Andover vs. Tabor, 11:15 a.m., Mays Rink

Taft vs. Loomis Chaffee, 2:45 p.m., Odden Arena

Kent vs. Choate, 3:15 p.m., Mays Rink

Hotchkiss vs. Phillips Andover, 4:30 p.m., Odden Arena

Lawrenceville vs. Tabor, 5 p.m., Mays Rink

Friday, Dec. 20

Taft vs. Kent, 9 a.m., Odden Arena

Choate vs. Loomis Chaffee, 9:30 a.m., Mays Rink

Tabor vs. Hotchkiss, 10:45 a.m., Odden Arena

Phillips Andover vs. Lawrenceville, 11:15 a.m., Mays Rink

Consolation: No. 2 Group A vs. No. 2 Group B, 2:30 p.m., Mays Rink

Championship: No. 1 Group A vs. No. 1 Group B, 2:30 p.m., Odden Arena

Now, let's dive into a full breakdown of every team competing in the Odden tournament.