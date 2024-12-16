New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Girls

Full preview and schedule for 2024 Patsy K. Odden Invitational

Avatar photo
By

Annie Schwarz
Yale commit Annie Schwarz will help Loomis Chaffee defend its title at the Odden Invitational. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

The holidays are here and that means it’s tournament time in prep hockey. Each year, the Patsy K. Odden Invitational at Taft delivers, featuring some of the best teams in the NEPSAC.

This season looks to be no different in the 41st iteration of the tournament.

The slate features some potential forces in Phillips Andover and Loomis Chaffee as well as other teams sure to be in the mix, like Kent, Choate and Tabor, among others.

This year’s tournament will kick off on Thursday, Dec. 19, and conclude on Friday, Dec. 20, with games played at both rinks on Taft’s campus. Loomis Chaffee won last year's tournament, knocking off back-to-back defending champion Andover.

There are two divisions of four teams each.

Group A: Choate, Kent, Loomis Chaffee, Taft
Group B: Hotchkiss, Lawrenceville, Phillips Andover, Tabor

Thursday, Dec. 19

  • Taft vs. Choate, 9 a.m., Odden Arena
  • Loomis Chaffee vs. Kent, 9:30 a.m., Mays Rink
  • Lawrenceville vs. Hotchkiss, 10:45 a.m., Odden Arena
  • Phillips Andover vs. Tabor, 11:15 a.m., Mays Rink
  • Taft vs. Loomis Chaffee, 2:45 p.m., Odden Arena
  • Kent vs. Choate, 3:15 p.m., Mays Rink
  • Hotchkiss vs. Phillips Andover, 4:30 p.m., Odden Arena
  • Lawrenceville vs. Tabor, 5 p.m., Mays Rink

Friday, Dec. 20

  • Taft vs. Kent, 9 a.m., Odden Arena
  • Choate vs. Loomis Chaffee, 9:30 a.m., Mays Rink
  • Tabor vs. Hotchkiss, 10:45 a.m., Odden Arena
  • Phillips Andover vs. Lawrenceville, 11:15 a.m., Mays Rink
  • Consolation: No. 2 Group A vs. No. 2 Group B, 2:30 p.m., Mays Rink
  • Championship: No. 1 Group A vs. No. 1 Group B, 2:30 p.m., Odden Arena

Now, let's dive into a full breakdown of every team competing in the Odden tournament.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Full preview and schedule for 2024 Avon Old Farms Christmas Classic

The last three Avon Old Farms Christmas Classics have produced champions who also won hardware later in the season. Kent won last year's tournament and…
Read More
Annie Schwarz

Full preview and schedule for 2024 Patsy K. Odden Invitational

The holidays are here, and that means it’s tournament time in prep hockey. Each year, the Patsy K. Odden Invitational at Taft delivers, featuring some…
Read More

Boys prep rankings: How teams stack up entering holiday tournaments

One of the big goals that boys prep players have entering the holiday tournaments is to perform well in front of the scouts in attendance.…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter