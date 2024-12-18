New England Hockey Journal

Boys

Full preview and schedule for 2024 Kevin Mutch Christmas Tournament

Avatar photo
By

Tommy Saulnier
St. Sebastian's players gather around Tommy Saulnier after beating Portsmouth Abbey. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

The annual Kevin Mutch Christmas Tournament begins this week. It’s always one of the marquee events on the prep hockey calendar each season.

From Friday through Sunday, eight teams will battle it out at St. Sebastian’s in Needham, Mass. The teams include Albany Academy, Brunswick, Northfield Mount Hermon, Northwood, Rivers, Williston Northampton, Winchendon and of course, the hosts, St. Sebastian’s.

Brunswick and Seb's met in the championship last season for the second straight year. The former took home the title by way of a 3-2 win. Each of those teams is among the favorites once again. There’s also no shortage of players on each team that will catch everyone’s attention during the tournament.

Here is the full schedule:

All games played at St. Sebastian’s 

Friday, Dec. 20 

  • Game 1 | 2 p.m. | St. Sebastian’s vs. Albany Academy
  • Game 2 | 4 p.m. | Northwood vs. Northfield Mount Hermon
  • Game 3 | 6 p.m. | Rivers vs. Winchendon
  • Game 4 | 8 p.m. | Williston Northampton vs. Brunswick

Saturday, Dec. 21 

  • Game 5 | 11 a.m. | Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser
  • Game 6 | 1 p.m. | Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser
  • Game 7 | 3 p.m. | Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner
  • Game 8 | 5 p.m. | Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner

Sunday, Dec. 22

  • Game 9 | 9 a.m. | Game 5 loser vs. Game 6 loser
  • Game 10 | 11 a.m. | Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner
  • Game 11 | 1 p.m. | Game 7 loser vs. Game 8 loser
  • Game 12 | 3 p.m. | Championship

HOLIDAY SCHEDULE: Full schedules, results for 2024 boys prep holiday tournaments

Now that we know the schedule, here’s a full breakdown of every team competing in the Mutch tournament.

