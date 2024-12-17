New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Girls

Full preview and schedule for 2024 Harrington Invitational Tournament

Avatar photo
By

Nuala Gibbs
Nuala Gibbs (9) and Lawrence Academy will look to stay hot in the Harrington Tournament. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

The Harrington Invitational Tournament is always one of the premier events on the girls prep hockey calendar. This year marks the 43rd season of the tournament.

The slate for this season’s Harrington Invitational is absolutely stacked, per usual. Whether it be the two hosts in perennial powerhouse Nobles, the defending Elite 8 champions, or up-and-coming Milton Academy. There's Williston Northampton, who's reached three straight Elite 8 title games, winning twice.

Meanwhile, you have defending Large School champ BB&N. Others to watch include St. Paul's, who reached the Elite 8 last season, and Lawrence Academy, who has started strong.

The action kicks off on Friday, Dec. 20, and runs through Sunday, Dec. 22. Friday and Sunday will be at Milton, while Saturday will be at Nobles.

There are two divisions of four teams each.

Nobles Division: Nobles, Lawrence Academy, Westminster, Williston Northampton
Milton Division: Milton Academy, BB&N, St. Mark’s, St. Paul’s

Friday, Dec. 20 at Milton

  • St. Mark’s vs. Milton, 9:30 a.m.
  • BB&N vs. St. Paul’s, 11:30 a.m.
  • Nobles vs. Lawrence Academy, 1:30 p.m.
  • Williston Northampton vs. Westminster, 3:30 p.m.
  • BB&N vs. Milton Academy, 5:30 p.m.
  • St. Paul’s vs. St. Mark’s, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 21 at Nobles

  • Westminster vs. Nobles, 8:30 a.m.
  • Lawrence Academy vs. Williston Northampton, 10:30 a.m.
  • St. Mark’s vs. BB&N, 12:30 p.m.
  • Milton Academy vs. St. Paul’s, 2:30 p.m.
  • Williston Northampton vs. Nobles, 4:30 p.m.
  • Westminster vs. Lawrence Academy, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 22 at Milton 

  • No. 4 Nobles vs. No. 4 Milton, 8 a.m.
  • No. 3 Nobles vs. No. 3 Milton, 10 a.m.
  • Consolation: No. 2 Nobles vs. No. 2 Milton, 12 p.m.
  • Championship: No. 1 Nobles vs. No. 1 Milton, 2 p.m.

Now, let’s dive into a full breakdown of every team competing in the Harrington tournament.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Nuala Gibbs

Full preview and schedule for 2024 Harrington Invitational Tournament

The Harrington Invitational Tournament is always one of the premier events on the girls prep hockey calendar. This year marks the 43rd season of the…
Read More

Full preview and schedule for 2024 Groton/Lawrence Holiday Tournament

When the puck drops on Thursday night, it will be 50 years for the Groton/Lawrence Holiday Tournament. Last season's was a thriller. The big matchup…
Read More
Morgan McGathey

Girls prep rankings: Another shakeup ahead of holiday tournaments

There was more drama in girls prep hockey this week. After another strong slate of intriguing matchups and eye-opening results, we've got a lot more…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter