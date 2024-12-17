Nuala Gibbs (9) and Lawrence Academy will look to stay hot in the Harrington Tournament. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

The Harrington Invitational Tournament is always one of the premier events on the girls prep hockey calendar. This year marks the 43rd season of the tournament.

The slate for this season’s Harrington Invitational is absolutely stacked, per usual. Whether it be the two hosts in perennial powerhouse Nobles, the defending Elite 8 champions, or up-and-coming Milton Academy. There's Williston Northampton, who's reached three straight Elite 8 title games, winning twice.

Meanwhile, you have defending Large School champ BB&N. Others to watch include St. Paul's, who reached the Elite 8 last season, and Lawrence Academy, who has started strong.

The action kicks off on Friday, Dec. 20, and runs through Sunday, Dec. 22. Friday and Sunday will be at Milton, while Saturday will be at Nobles.

There are two divisions of four teams each.

Nobles Division: Nobles, Lawrence Academy, Westminster, Williston Northampton

Milton Division: Milton Academy, BB&N, St. Mark’s, St. Paul’s

Friday, Dec. 20 at Milton

St. Mark’s vs. Milton, 9:30 a.m.

BB&N vs. St. Paul’s, 11:30 a.m.

Nobles vs. Lawrence Academy, 1:30 p.m.

Williston Northampton vs. Westminster, 3:30 p.m.

BB&N vs. Milton Academy, 5:30 p.m.

St. Paul’s vs. St. Mark’s, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 21 at Nobles

Westminster vs. Nobles, 8:30 a.m.

Lawrence Academy vs. Williston Northampton, 10:30 a.m.

St. Mark’s vs. BB&N, 12:30 p.m.

Milton Academy vs. St. Paul’s, 2:30 p.m.

Williston Northampton vs. Nobles, 4:30 p.m.

Westminster vs. Lawrence Academy, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 22 at Milton

No. 4 Nobles vs. No. 4 Milton, 8 a.m.

No. 3 Nobles vs. No. 3 Milton, 10 a.m.

Consolation: No. 2 Nobles vs. No. 2 Milton, 12 p.m.

Championship: No. 1 Nobles vs. No. 1 Milton, 2 p.m.

Now, let’s dive into a full breakdown of every team competing in the Harrington tournament.